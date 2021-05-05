Toyota Maintenance Cost Guide (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

According to RepairPal, the average annual Toyota maintenance cost is $441.

New Toyotas come with free ToyotaCare maintenance for 2 years/25,000 miles.

The Toyota factory warranty includes a 3-year/36,000-mile basic limited warranty and a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Whenever you buy a car, be sure to plan for maintenance costs in addition to taxes, insurance, and fuel when calculating the true cost of ownership. This article takes a look at the average annual Toyota maintenance cost specifically, including factory-recommended services and common repairs.

While setting a maintenance budget and saving to pay for vehicle repair costs out of pocket is a financially sensible move for car ownership, you can also purchase an extended auto warranty. An extended warranty pays for the cost of certain unexpected repairs and can provide you peace of mind to know that you won’t be on the hook for potentially costly repairs after your car’s manufacturer warranty expires.

To find the lowest price for extended coverage, you can click below and get free, personalized quotes from several of the best extended car warranty companies.

Top Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

Toyota Maintenance Cost and Reliability

According to user data collected by RepairPal, Toyota maintenance costs $441 per year. This includes routine services and mechanical repairs. The annual Toyota maintenance cost is a bit lower than the average across all brands, which is $652. RepairPal ranks Toyota eighth out of the 32 car brands it surveys for reliability.

Toyota also ranked well in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM, placing fourth out of 33 brands surveyed. Models that proved most reliable include the Toyota Corolla, Toyota Prius, Toyota Avalon, Toyota Highlander, Toyota RAV4, Toyota Sienna, and Toyota Tundra.

Though Toyotas are reliable, they aren’t immune to mechanical malfunctions. Every car will require some amount of maintenance to stay in good condition. The table below describes several common Toyota repairs, as reported by RepairPal users.

Model Repair Toyota Maintenance Cost Toyota Camry Oxygen sensor replacement $322 to $441 Toyota Camry Throttle position sensor replacement $193 to $225 Toyota Tacoma Suspension ball joint replacement $228 to $444 Toyota Tacoma Wheel alignment $141 to $170 Toyota Tundra Exhaust manifold replacement $917 to $1,113

While none of these issues is guaranteed, these are costs you should be prepared to pay should they arise.

Toyota Maintenance Schedule

Even when your car is working properly, it’s a good idea to have it serviced regularly. Routine tune-ups are an easy Toyota maintenance cost to budget for, and they can help you save in the long run.

Keeping up with the factory-recommended maintenance schedule reduces the likelihood of expensive mechanical issues down the road. When your car runs out of oil, increased friction can cause mechanical components to wear prematurely. And regular inspections may catch some problems before they are able to damage other parts of your car.

Specifics of the Toyota maintenance schedule vary by model. It’s generally recommended that the following maintenance items be performed for most Toyota vehicles:

Interval Services 5,000 miles Oil change

Tire rotation

Inspect fluid levels

Inspect brake pads

Inspect wiper blades 15,000 miles Inspect brake lines and hoses 30,000 miles Replace air filters

Replace engine and oil filters

Keep in mind that in order to keep your Toyota factory warranty valid, you will need to keep up with factory-scheduled maintenance. Generally, this means going in for routine oil changes and making sure to take your vehicle for servicing every 30,000 miles. The cost of this inspection should be under $250, depending on the service center.

ToyotaCare Maintenance Plan

Fortunately for Toyota owners, all factory-scheduled Toyota maintenance costs are covered for the first two years or 25,000 miles by ToyotaCare. ToyotaCare is included with all new Toyota vehicles and includes:

Tire rotations

Fluid level inspection

Multi-point inspection

Engine oil and filter changes

ToyotaCare also includes two years of 24-hour roadside assistance that covers:

Towing

Winching

Flat-tire servicing

Battery jump-starts

Lockout assistance

Emergency fuel deliveries

Toyota Factory Warranty

Should certain Toyota parts fail due to defects in materials or workmanship, Toyota will cover the cost of the repair or replacement if the vehicle is still under warranty. It’s useful to understand your Toyota factory warranty coverage so that you don’t accidentally end up paying for a covered repair.

Toyota warranty coverage includes:

3-year/36,000-mile basic limited warranty

5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty

5-year/60,000-mile restraint system warranty

5-year/unlimited-mile corrosion perforation warranty

The Toyota basic limited warranty covers most vehicle components, with exceptions for wear-and-tear and nonmechanical items such as:

Bulbs

Glass

Bumpers

Upholstery

Exterior trim

Wiper blades

Shock absorbers

Brake pads and shoes

Constant velocity (CV) joints

The Toyota powertrain warranty covers the parts of your car that make it move, which include most parts in the engine, transmission, transaxle, and transfer case.

When your warranty expires, you’ll need to have enough money saved up to cover any unexpected Toyota maintenance cost that pops up. To save on repairs, drivers can extend their warranty coverage either by purchasing a Toyota extended warranty from a Toyota dealer or a vehicle service contract from a third-party provider.

Top Recommendations for Extended Car Warranties

If you choose to purchase a Toyota extended warranty, consider getting coverage from an independent warranty provider rather than a dealership. Third-party companies offer several advantages over manufacturer extended warranties, including longer coverage terms, greater choice for repair shops, and cheaper contracts, which means you’ll save even more on your Toyota maintenance costs.

Two warranty providers we recommend are Endurance and CarShield.

Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance offers extended warranty contracts that can cover vehicles over 200,000 miles. The company has been in business since 2006 and has built a reputation for offering solid coverage, which is why we’ve chosen it as the Best Overall provider in the industry.

Endurance plan options range from simple powertrain protection to full bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage. The company even offers EnduranceAdvantageTM plans that pay for items like oil changes, diagnostics, and brake pad replacements in addition to component coverage, which can cut your annual Toyota maintenance cost even more.

To learn more, read our full Endurance warranty review. Or, get a free quote from Endurance by clicking below.

Best Overall Get Quote (877) 374-1840 Industry veteran that handles your plan directly, from quote to claim

CarShield: Most Affordable

CarShield offers six plan options, including warranty coverage for motorcycles and ATVs. The company has been featured on ESPN, CNN, HGTV, and TBS and, at the time of publication, it holds a 4.1 out of 5.0-star rating on Trustpilot based on over 16,000 reviews.

Along with being one of the most popular providers in the industry, CarShield also has some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. If you’re looking to save on Toyota maintenance costs, a CarShield extended warranty is certainly worth looking into.

Read more in our comprehensive CarShield review, or reach out to the company to get a free, personalized quote below.