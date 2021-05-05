Win a Custom Tesla Model S & $20,000 Cash!

Some of the fastest sports cars today are electric-powered in some way. In this latest campaign from Omaze, you can enter to win a custom Tesla Model S by Unplugged Performance with 762 horsepower. With that type of speed, the Model S practically flies above the pavement like a sleek modern-day equivalent to a racehorse in its prime. In the driver’s seat of the Model S, you won’t have to worry about oil changes or pumping gas.

Tesla Model S by Unplugged Performance

This custom Tesla looks just like one would imagine a high-end electric sports car to be, inside and out. Unplugged Performance decided to cloak the exterior in a Matte Graphite wrap and an S-APEX carbon fiber widebody kit. The custom air suspension lowering kit improves handling and adds 80 mm to the car’s width. The wide-bodied look also delivers on the inside by seating five passengers in cognac leather seats. Settled in style, drivers can take advantage of convenient techy perks like autopark summon or autopilot.

Powertrain Specs

The top speed of this Model S is 163 mph with a zero to 60 time of 2.3 seconds, thanks to the dual electric motors busting out 762 horsepower and 723 lb-ft. of torque. It will come as no surprise that the price tag typically attached to this Model S – along with its customization – lands around $190,000.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win this Tesla Model S with its custom features by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign. By participating in this campaign, you benefit two non-profit organizations: 501CTHREE and GivePower.

501CTHREE is an organization focused on developing a low-carbon culture in the next generation to combat climate change. They tell stories and offer up innovative ideas to raise awareness and drive to embrace solutions building a cleaner, more conscientious future. GivePower seeks to change the world by bringing safely managed drinking water to the nearly 2.2 billion people without access. The nonprofit uses its deep solar expertise to power and provide clean water, food security, and light to regions in need around the world.