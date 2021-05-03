2022 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Overview: New Features, Powerful Engines & More

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 looks like a blast to drive. Admittedly, we have a soft spot for the sporty Mercedes-AMG GLA 45, but the GLC 63 will have more room inside than the smaller GLA 45 or GLB 35 SUVs. And Wowza did Mercedes-AMG ever pack a lot into the GLC 63, especially under the hood. Here is a quick but detailed look at the new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63: Engine & Powertrain

There are three different versions of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GLC.

AMG GLC 43

This entry-level model packs a punch with its 3.0-liter bi-turbo V6. The AMG-enhanced engine creates 385 horsepower (5,500 to 6,000 rpm) and 384 lb-ft. of torque (2,500 to 4,500 rpm). All-wheel drive (4MATIC) is standard along with a nine-speed automatic. Top speed is 130 mph with a zero to 60 time of 4.7 seconds.

AMG GLC 63

The GLC 63 turns things up a notch with its handcrafted 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8. Standard with 4MATIC and a nine-speed automatic, the engine produces 469 horsepower (5,500 to 6,250 rpm) and 479 lb-ft. of torque (1,750 to 4,500 rpm). Top speed is electronically limited to 155 with a zero to 60 time of 3.8 seconds.

AMG GLC 63 S

The S model is the master of the GLC universe! Under the hood is a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 with a whopping 503 horsepower (5,500 to 6,250 rpm) and 516 lb-ft. of torque (1,750 to 4,500 rpm). The handcrafted engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic and boasts a top speed (electronically limited) of 174 mph and a zero to 60 time of 3.6 seconds. 4MATIC all-wheel drive is standard.

When launched in Europe in 2018, the GLC 63 S secured a notarized lap time of 7.49.369 on the North Loop of the Nürburgring, claiming the title of fastest SUV on the track at that time. Photo: MBUSA.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S: Features & Packages

Standard

There are plenty of standard performance features for the AMG GLC 63 S, including selectable drive modes, different damping adjustments for the adaptive suspension, electronically controlled differential lock, and an AMG exhaust system with an adjustable flap (for that signature AMG sound). Exterior styling treatments include 20-inch wheels and LED headlights and taillights. On the inside, drivers are treated to the MBUX infotainment system and a 12-inch digital instrument cluster.

Optional

Optional packages include the AMG Aerodynamics Package, Exterior Carbon Fiber Package, AMG Performance Seats, and the AMG Night Package. The AMG Performance Studio Package includes additional high-gloss black elements, a selection of leather upholsteries, and interior trim options like carbon fiber.

2022 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S interior layout. Photo: MBUSA.

Warranty & Availability

Every new Mercedes-Benz comes with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranty. Based on Mercedes-Benz reliability and maintenance data, it may be worth getting additional coverage if you plan to drive more than usual. If you need to know more about extending your Mercedes-Benz warranty, this comprehensive guide will help you make the right decision.

Expect the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GLC to arrive this coming fall. Pricing and additional info will be available closer to that time. When the new Mercedes-AMG GLC arrives, we trust Rydeshopper, a free and neutral third-party search site* that lets you see dealer inventory in your area. Rydeshopper will help you compare prices and see which Mercedes-Benz dealers are offering the best discounts and incentives.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Gallery

Photos & Source: MBUSA.

*Although always free to you, Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you visit this link.