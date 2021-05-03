2022 Lexus ES: Fresh Styling & New Interior Updates For This Luxury Sedan

The 2022 Lexus ES is pretty much more of the same: More luxury, more safety, more features, and more of that rock-solid Lexus reliability. Part of the fifth-gen model unveiled in 2018, the Lexus ES received a significant redesign in 2019 and a few updates the year after. But for 2022, the Lexus ES is debuting a fresher face and a host of necessary interior updates.

“Our goal was to deepen the high quality of the ES and to add new value,” said Lexus International Chief Engineer Tetsuya Aoki. “In addition to further improving quietness and ride comfort, we pursued linearity in vehicle movement, in response to steering wheel operation, that is faithful to the driver’s intentions.”

2022 Lexus ES: What’s New?

It takes a trained eye to specifically notice the differences between the 2022 Lexus ES and last year’s model. First seen at the recently-concluded 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, the 2022 Lexus ES has new bi-LED auto-leveling headlamps, a refreshed spindle grille, and new alloy wheels.

The most significant changes are inside. The touchscreen infotainment display is now closer to the driver. Lexus moved the display screen 4.3-inches forward for easier reach. Automoblog Managing Editor Carl Anthony drove the 2021 Lexus ES 350 F Sport in Detroit last year, and he didn’t mind the cumbersome touchpad in the center console.

However, not all people feel the same, and most (this writer included) prefer the touchscreen instead of needlessly fiddling with a pesky touchpad in a moving vehicle. Thankfully, you can do just that in the 2022 Lexus ES. An eight-inch touchscreen is standard, while a larger 12.3-inch screen is optional.

2022 Lexus ES interior layout. Photo: Lexus.

Lexus Safety System+ 2.5

Debuting in the 2022 Lexus ES is an upgraded plethora of driving aids and safety features. Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 is now standard across all trim levels of the new ES. Lexus uses a unique lens camera and millimeter-wave radar to enhance the response range of the vehicle’s automatic emergency braking, pedestrian/cyclist detection, and frontal collision warning systems. In other words, the new ES is better at detecting potential hazards – and warning you of them – while you drive.

The 2022 ES also has new safety features like intersection turning assist and a curve speed reduction feature that, if needed, will automatically slow the vehicle down upon entering a curve. As usual, you still get lane departure warning, all-speed dynamic radar cruise control (basically adaptive cruise control), blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, intelligent high beams, and road sign assist.

Lexus ES F Sport Variants

The 2022 Lexus ES 250 AWD and ES 350 are still available to order as F Sport Variants with a darker mesh spindle grille, custom 19-inch black alloy rims, F Sport badging, and custom interior treatments. And for the first time, you can get the 2022 Lexus ES 300h hybrid as an F Sport version.

New for the 2022 Lexus ES 350 F Sport is the Dynamic Handling Package with two new driving modes (Sport+ and Custom), adaptive variable suspension (AVS), and an intuitive parking assist system. Lexus claims the new AVS system has up to 650 levels of adjustment to merge the fine line between comfort and tautness.

2022 Lexus ES 350 F Sport. Photo: Lexus.

Refined Interior Craftsmanship

No doubt, the 2022 Lexus ES is an excellent car inside and out. Base ES models get NuLuxe upholstery with black striated wood trim. We especially like the Luxury and Ultra Luxury trim packages that offer semi-aniline leather and black open-pore wood accents. Meanwhile, F Sport variants get Black, Circuit Red, or White leather paired with Hadori aluminum trim.

Lexus ES Warranty

The Lexus factory warranty includes four years/50,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and six years/70,000 miles of powertrain coverage. Depending on how many miles you drive each year, an extended warranty may benefit you. This comprehensive guide will help you make the right decision regarding warranty coverage on your Lexus.

2022 Lexus ES: Pricing & Availability

Pricing, options, and other information about the 2022 Lexus ES remain forthcoming, but Lexus did say the 2022 ES will arrive at dealerships this fall. The outgoing Lexus ES had base prices starting under $40,000, while the fully-loaded ES 350 F Sport started at $52,925. Our free and easy search tool* will show which Lexus dealers are offering the best deals on a 2022 Lexus ES.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Lexus.

*Although always free to you, Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you visit this link.