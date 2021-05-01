Zurich Auto Warranty Review (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Zurich Auto Warranty Review In Our Opinion: Zurich auto warranty contracts are a comprehensive, low-cost option backed by a major financial institution. Industry Standing: Coverage: Affordability: Customer Service: Pros: Low volume of customer complaints A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating A+ financial strength rating from AM Best Cons: Only sold at dealerships Lesser coverage benefits than other warranty providers Not as well-known for warranty contracts as other established providers 4

Zurich Insurance Group is an established multinational bank with strong financials, but how good is a Zurich auto warranty? You may be offered an extended auto warranty through Zurich at your dealership, but it pays to do your research before signing on the dotted line.

This review will take an honest look at the Zurich auto warranty, considering industry standing, coverage, affordability, and customer reputation. There are several good options for extended vehicle service contracts, but the only way to find the best coverage for your vehicle and budget is to compare quotes from multiple providers. Use the tool below to get started with free, no-obligation quotes from several of the best extended car warranty companies.

Zurich Auto Warranty: What You Need To Know

Zurich Insurance Group was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, as its name suggests. The company mostly specializes in insurance products such as accident, builders risk, casualty, commercial fleet, cyber, management liability, pollution liability, and workers’ compensation insurance.

Zurich also offers consumer auto financial protection products like gap insurance, road hazard tire and wheel protection, dent repair coverage, prepaid maintenance contracts, and vehicle service contracts. Zurich has strong financial standing and is rated A+ by AM Best.

Zurich Extended Warranty Coverage

Zurich auto warranty contracts are agreements that Zurich will cover repair costs for covered parts that break down as the result of normal use. After your manufacturer’s warranty expires, an extended warranty from a company like Zurich can pick up where your factory coverage leaves off, providing long-term peace of mind.

Zurich offers four extended warranty plans, each providing a different level of protection.

Comprehensive Preferred Standard Powertrain Engine ? ? ? ? Transfer Case ? ? ? ? Transmission ? ? ? ? Drive Axle ? ? ? ? Suspension ? ? ? Steering ? ? ? Brakes ? ? ? Air Conditioning ? ? ? Electrical ? ? ? Advanced Electrical ? ? Engine Cooling ? ? Cables and Hinges ? ? Navigation ? Exclusionary ?

The comprehensive plan is an exclusionary contract. This means that rather than list the parts that are covered, the contract only lists the parts that aren’t. Examples of excluded components are:

Bulbs

Glass

Hoses

Lenses

Shocks

Wheels

Upholstery

Brake pads

Spark plugs

Interior trim

Wiper blades

Exhaust system

Catalytic converter

Each Zurich auto warranty contract is transferable to a new owner and can be canceled at any time for a prorated refund.

Additional Benefits

All Zurich vehicle protection plans include the following benefits in addition to component coverage:

Rental car reimbursement: Reimbursement of $30 per day for a rental car while your vehicle is in the shop for covered repairs

Reimbursement of $30 per day for a rental car while your vehicle is in the shop for covered repairs Trip interruption allowance: Reimbursement of $100 per day for meals and lodging expenses if your vehicle breaks down more than 100 miles from your home

Reimbursement of $100 per day for meals and lodging expenses if your vehicle breaks down more than 100 miles from your home Emergency roadside assistance: Reimbursement of $100 per occurrence for flat tire repair, fuel delivery, lockout services, battery jump-starts, towing, and winching

In addition to the plans mentioned above, Zurich also offers a contract called Rental Plus, which does not provide any component coverage but includes the rental car, trip interruption, and roadside assistance benefit limits.

Zurich Extended Warranty Cost

Extended car warranty costs depend on a number of factors, including your vehicle, coverage level, and coverage length. The dealership from which you purchase your Zurich auto warranty may also include a markup.

While Zurich does not advertise prices online, we were able to find several customer reports of costs ranging from $1,200 to $1,700. Depending on the coverage levels and contract lengths, these prices indicate Zurich auto warranty contracts may be relatively inexpensive for the industry. The typical extended auto warranty costs around $2,000 to $3,000 for five years of bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage.

Zurich Reviews

Zurich North America is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and it currently holds an A+ rating. There have been under 70 complaints filed against the company through the BBB in the last three years, which is low considering Zurich is a multi-billion-dollar insurance company. Most customer complaints do not mention Zurich warranty products but are instead related to insurance products and billing.

Positive Zurich Auto Warranty Reviews

Several commenters on the BBB have praised Zurich warranty services. The claims process has been described as smooth and efficient.

“The Ford dealer near me was familiar with Zurich [and] handled all the paperwork, did the repair, and Zurich paid the claim with no trouble. I didn’t have to do a thing aside from handing the dealer a copy of the contract.” – Jeremy T. via BBB

“The Zurich vehicle warranty is great. [My] claim was processed in a day, and I had my car back, fixed, in three days.” – Lance W. via BBB

Negative Zurich Auto Warranty Reviews

Not all customers are pleased with their Zurich auto warranty contracts. The company has a low BBB customer rating of 2.45 out of 5 stars. However, this rating is based on fewer than 100 customer reviews, which represents a very small portion of Zurich’s overall clientele.

Negative reviewers claim Zurich customer service is poor and report difficulty receiving reimbursement for claims that they felt were valid.

“My family broke down 500 miles from home. Being under warranty I called Zurich. It was a complete runaround. I was left stranded in a parking lot.” – Debra W. via BBB

“The rallying cry here is ‘deny, deny, deny.’ [Zurich will] find any loophole possible to deny the claim, even if it makes sense to pay the claim.” – Hal P. via BBB

Be sure to read any extended warranty contract carefully before making a purchase. Certain items and conditions are not covered, and it is important to know that before making a decision.

How Do Zurich Warranties Work?

Zurich warranties function similarly to any other extended warranty on the market. When you experience a breakdown and need vehicle repairs, bring your vehicle to any mechanic or shop certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®). You can also take your vehicle to a dealership. Provide the repair facility with your Zurich contract information and they will contact Zurich with the diagnosis.

If your repair is covered, Zurich will pay the repair shop directly, minus your deductible. If you are waiting on a claim approval, you can call or email Zurich to check your claim status.

Final Thoughts: Zurich Auto Warranty

Zurich auto warranty contracts and benefits are standard for the industry. As a large multinational insurance company, the chances that Zurich will go under and you’ll be left with a worthless contract are practically zero. While there have been some customer complaints about failure to meet claims, these are very few considering the size of Zurich.

With any extended warranty provider, there will be denied claims for issues that aren’t covered. Based on customer reports online, Zurich may offer especially inexpensive contracts. If you’re considering an extended auto warranty, it may be worth requesting a quote from Zurich. However, other companies can provide better customer service and more extensive contracts, so be sure to compare the cost against other top providers.

