Enjoy This Gallery of The New Maserati F Tributo Ghibli & Levante

Maserati is a racing brand, and they are paying homage to that with these new F Tributo Special Edition vehicles. Perhaps not surprisingly, the “F” stands for Fangio, as in Juan Manuel Fangio. Here’s a quick backstory to go with this photo gallery of Maserati F Tributo vehicles.

Fast Cars, Fearless Drivers

Maserati made its racing debut 95 years ago in April of 1926 at the Targa Florio. Alfieri Maserati won the 1,500 cc class that year piloting the Tipo 26, the first race car to display the Trident logo. A little over a decade later, a young Wilbur Shaw and the Maserati 8CTF would make headlines at The Greatest Spectacle In Racing. And by January of 1954, Maserati had expanded into Formula 1 with a 250F driven by Juan Manuel Fangio.

Maserati F Tributo Colors

The F Tributo touches are available for the Ghibli and Levante in two striking colors: Rosso Tributo and Azzurro Tributo. Rosso Tributo (red) is a nod to Italy’s rich Motorsport history, while Azzurro Tributo (blue) honors the City of Modena, Maserati’s home.

Maserati F Tributo Ghibli and Levante. Photo: Maserati S.p.A.

Wheels of Victory

There are further references to Fangio’s 250F, which had a distinctive red and yellow livery (notice the yellow brake calipers and wheel trim in the photo above). The Levante and Ghibli F Tributo ride on 21-inch Anteo and 21-inch Titano wheels, respectively. On the inside, drivers are treated to black full-grain Pieno Fiore leather with either red or yellow stitching.

New 2021 Maserati Lineup

The Maserati Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante each received comprehensive styling and tech updates for 2021, including a more powerful Trofeo trim level. After you are done admiring the photos, you can find more info, including engine specs, on the 2021 Maserati lineup here.

Photos & Source: Maserati S.p.A.