Win a Himalaya Land Rover Defender 110 EV & $20,000 Cash!

If you love transportation with old-school, vintage designs but also enjoy the perks of modern technology, then restomod vehicles probably hit that perfect note for you. In this latest Omaze campaign, you can enter to win a classic Land Rover Defender 110, restored and outfitted as an electric vehicle by Himalaya. This Defender embodies the good ol’ days while also serving up the top-notch technology of our modern era.

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you participate in this campaign.

What You Can Win

In the best possible way, this transformed Land Rover Defender looks like the Empire tried to design an SUV to blend in with the locals here on Earth, but didn’t know the 80s wasn’t high tech. Heated leather seats, a Bluetooth compatible touchscreen, and panoramic rear windows are the luxury elements you wouldn’t have seen in the 80s. You can grab the MOMO steering wheel, fill all five seats, and head off-road to test out the 18-inch Land Rover Sawtooth wheels with 33-inch tires.

For longer trips, a frontrunner roof rack dominates the top of the Defender for more storage options. Paired with a black interior, the Alpine white exterior is highlighted by LED side markers and headlights which deliver on that stormtrooper energy.

Restored and made all-electric by Himalaya, this one-of-a-kind Defender features a 750v electric motor powered by a 95 kWh battery. In the best of conditions, you can drive about 200 miles without having to stop and recharge. With the five-speed manual transmission, this EV still allows for “no-shift driving” while producing 275 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. of torque. A disc brake conversion, compact subwoofers, and a two-inch suspension lift are also included as part of the restoration.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win this Himalaya Land Rover Defender 110 EV and $20,000 by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign. It would be near-criminal not to test this Defender out on the open road, and that $20,000 in cash would help buy some extra sweet gear.

By participating in this campaign, you will assist the African & Conservation Foundation (ACCF) in their mission to empower local African communities by preserving wilderness spaces in Africa. ACCF partners with nonprofits to fund specific projects focused on conservation and local programs transforming the community. Located in the western corridor of Serengeti, their first project was with the Grumeti Fund which allowed them to expand across Africa.