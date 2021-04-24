Mercury Extended Warranty Review (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Mercury Extended Warranty Review In Our Opinion: Mercury extended warranty plans must be purchased upfront, but if you can afford to pay in a lump sum, they’re a great option for vehicle protection. Industry Standing: Coverage: Affordability: Customer Service: Pros: Contracts are backed by an established, reputable insurer Plans come with comprehensive benefits Mercury offers excellent prices on its mechanical protection plans Cons: The company doesn’t have many customer reviews As an insurance company, Mercury doesn’t specialize in warranty coverage All plans must be paid for upfront, as the company doesn’t offer financing 4

Although Ford Motor Company’s Mercury brand was discontinued in 2011, there is another Mercury in the auto industry: Mercury Insurance Group. Through this provider, you can purchase a Mercury extended warranty to lengthen your vehicle’s mechanical breakdown protection.

This article will provide details about Mercury’s vehicle service contracts, including cost, customer reviews, industry reputation, and more. We’ve also reviewed some of the best extended car warranty companies, and we’ll see how a Mercury extended warranty compares with two of our top picks.

No matter which option you think is right for you, it’s always smart to get quotes from multiple providers to make sure you’re getting the best deal. You can start getting free quotes from our highest-rated providers below.

Top Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

Mercury Extended Warranty: What You Need to Know

The Mercury Insurance Group offers a number of personal and commercial insurance services, including mechanical breakdown protection. Mercury sold its first policy in Los Angeles in 1962 and has since expanded to offer Mercury extended warranty contracts in 11 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia.

Mercury Extended Warranty Coverage

There are four Mercury Mechanical Protection plans available for new and pre-owned vehicles. Each offers peace of mind and covers certain repair costs:

Platinum: Exclusionary coverage that includes nearly all mechanical and electrical components

Exclusionary coverage that includes nearly all mechanical and electrical components Gold: Coverage for major systems plus the audio center, doors, latches, seat tracks, and wiper motor

Coverage for major systems plus the audio center, doors, latches, seat tracks, and wiper motor Silver: Powertrain coverage plus coverage for the steering, suspension, electronic ignition, and fuel systems

Powertrain coverage plus coverage for the steering, suspension, electronic ignition, and fuel systems Copper: Basic powertrain coverage for the engine, transmission, drive axle, starter motor, and air conditioning

Mercury Mechanical Protection Plan Exclusions

All vehicle service contracts exclude certain items and conditions, and Mercury extended warranties are no different. Some excluded auto repairs are as follows:

Shocks

Wheels

Chassis

Bumpers

Alignments

Brake pads

Wiper blades

Routine tune-ups

Mirrors and glass

Damage due to normal wear and tear

Non-mechanical items such as vehicle trim and molding

Damage due to poor maintenance practices such as infrequent oil changes or using the wrong type of fuel

These are all standard exclusions for vehicle protection plans.

Mercury Mechanical Protection Plan Added Benefits

In addition to the component coverage described in each plan, every Mercury warranty contract includes the following benefits:

Rental vehicle assistance

Trip interruption coverage

Road hazard tire protection

24-hour roadside assistance, including towing coverage

Auto deductible reimbursement (included only with Platinum coverage)

Mercury Extended Warranty Cost

We reached out to Mercury for an extended warranty quote on a 2018 Honda Civic with 30,000 miles. We were offered the following terms for a Platinum plan, the highest level of coverage:

Term: 7 years/100,000 miles

7 years/100,000 miles Financing: Not available

Not available Total Price: $1,608

$1,608 Deductible: $0

This is among the lowest prices our researchers have encountered for a seven-year bumper-to-bumper warranty. However, your own quotes may differ depending on your location and your vehicle’s make, model, and mileage. Typically, newer vehicles are less expensive to cover than older vehicles. If you purchase an extended warranty while your car is still protected by factory warranty coverage, you can often lock in the lowest rates.

Mercury Insurance Group Reviews

Mercury Insurance Group is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but it does have an A- BBB rating. Mercury has received about 130 complaints through the BBB in the past three years. Considering the size of the company, this is a small number. Also, only a handful of those complaints were related to Mercury extended warranty products.

Customers who were upset with their Mercury extended warranties complained about trouble filing claims and rude customer service representatives. While there were very few negative comments, there were also few positive reviews. This does not mean Mercury has poor customer service, but the company does not enjoy as strong a reputation as some other providers.

How Do Mercury Extended Warranties Work?

To get a Mercury extended warranty quote, you can call 800-654-8455. Be prepared with your vehicle’s year, make, and mileage on hand, as well as your vehicle identification number (VIN). When we called for our price research, we found customer representatives to be courteous, knowledgeable, and patient.

All contracts are fully transferable and can be canceled for a full refund within 60 days. After 60 days, your Mercury extended warranty can still be canceled at any time for a prorated refund, but the company will charge you a $35 cancellation fee.

Claims

If your vehicle breaks down and needs a covered repair, take it to any licensed repair shop or dealer in the U.S. or Canada. Then, call the Mercury claims office at 800-652-8455 and let Mercury handle the rest.

Final Thoughts: Mercury Extended Warranty

For drivers who can afford to purchase a vehicle service plan upfront, the price for a Mercury extended warranty can’t be beaten. The cost per year of coverage on a Mercury contract is among the least expensive we’ve seen and is significantly lower than offers we’ve fielded from competitors.

Mercury has a strong reputation as an insurance provider and offers excellent prices. Its coverage options are fairly standard, and while we found the customer experience to be pleasant, there aren’t many people raving about it online. However, there are not many people complaining, either.

Our Top Picks for Extended Warranty Coverage

Although a Mercury extended warranty may be a good choice for your vehicle, it’s smart to shop around and get quotes from multiple providers. Dozens of companies offer mechanical breakdown protection, and our review team has taken a thorough look at the industry’s top providers. Two providers we’ve found to offer high-quality coverage at a fair price are Endurance and CARCHEX.

Endurance: 5.0 Stars

Endurance offers six comprehensive plans to choose from, including powertrain and bumper-to-bumper packages, and has positive reviews for its customer service. From the free one-year Endurance Elite Membership benefits to the easy claims process, Endurance customers are left satisfied with their auto repairs.

We asked Endurance to supply a quote for Supreme plan for a 2018 Toyota Camry and were offered the following terms:

Term length: 5 years / 100,000 miles

5 years / 100,000 miles Financing: $71.59 for 36 months

$71.59 for 36 months Down payment: $155.65

$155.65 Deductible: $100.00

$100.00 Total cost: $2,732.89

$2,732.89 Price per year of coverage: $546.58

You can read up on coverage in our full Endurance warranty review. To get a free, personalized quote, click below.

Best Overall Get Quote (877) 374-1840 Industry veteran that handles your plan directly, from quote to claim

CARCHEX: 5.0 Stars

CARCHEX also has a solid customer service reputation. It has been in business for more than 20 years and has an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB. CARCHEX sells five levels of coverage with terms as high as 10 years/250,000 miles.

When we asked CARCHEX for a quote on a Titanium Plan (the highest level of coverage) for a 2018 Toyota Camry, we were offered the following terms:

Term length: 5 years / 100,000 miles

5 years / 100,000 miles Financing: $136.17 for 18 months

$136.17 for 18 months Deductible: $100.00

$100.00 Total cost : $2,451.06

: $2,451.06 Price per year of coverage: $490.21

CARCHEX is a reliable company with a strong history of paying customer claims. Use the buttons below to see how much you would pay for a CARCHEX coverage plan.