2022 VW Taos Overview: Trim Levels, Safety Features, Pricing & More

Compact, sporty, and affordable. All good words to describe the 2022 VW Taos. The name, curiously enough, was inspired by Taos, New Mexico, home to the Taos Ski Valley resort and the Taos Pueblo, a World Heritage Site. Like the vibrant Southwest community, VW hopes its version of the Taos will attract plenty of interested parties. And if you are interested in the Taos, let’s take a couple of minutes to cover the SUV’s high points.

2022 VW Taos: Engine & Powertrain

Under the hood of the 2022 VW Taos, regardless of the trim level, is a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder. Complete with direct injection (for better response and fuel efficiency), the engine creates 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft. of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, although VW’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system is optional. Front-wheel drive models receive an eight-speed automatic, while 4Motion variants feature a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic.

Standard Safety Features

Every 2022 Taos is available with VW’s IQ.DRIVE suite of advanced safety technology. The package includes Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Braking (Front Assist), Active Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist), Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Travel Assist, and Emergency Assist. High Beam Control (Light Assist), the Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), and Park Distance Control are also available.

2022 VW Taos. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

2022 VW Taos Trim Levels

The 2022 Taos comes in three different trim levels. Here is a rundown of what each includes, along with the starting MSRP. The figures below include the destination charge of $1,195.

S

Starting MSRP w/ FWD: $24,190

$24,190 Starting MSRP w/ AWD: $26,235

The base Taos comes with cloth seats, 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, LED daytime running headlights, and roof rails. All-wheel drive models receive heated seats, heated side mirrors, and heated windshield washer nozzles. Tech and convenience features include a four-speaker sound system, push-button start, two USB-C ports, Bluetooth capability, VW’s Digital Cockpit with an eight-inch display, Car-Net with Wi-Fi (requires subscription), and a rearview camera.

The IQ.DRIVE S package mentioned above is available for $995. Also included for that $995 is the S Convenience Package, which adds rain-sensing wipers, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, and a leather-trimmed shifter.

SE

Starting MSRP w/ FWD: $28,440

$28,440 Starting MSRP w/ AWD: $29,890

The SE is standard with VW’s Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Braking (Front Assist) and Blind Spot Monitor, two helpful features for the daily drive. On the inside, the SE comes with a heated leatherette and cloth seating combination, an eight-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, a leatherette multifunction steering wheel, and privacy glass. Tech and convenience features include an eight-inch MIB3 infotainment system with voice control, a six-speaker stereo, wireless phone charging, wireless App-Connect, three USB-C ports, and SiriusXM with a three-month trial.

As for optional equipment for the SE, there is plenty to go around. Buyers can opt for a panoramic sunroof ($1,200), 18-inch black wheels ($395), and the IQ.DRIVE package ($895). The SE Convenience package (included with IQ.DRIVE) adds High Beam Control (Light Assist) rain-sensing wipers, and a heated leatherette steering wheel.

SEL

Starting MSRP w/ FWD: $32,685 (Standard with 18-inch black wheels)

$32,685 (Standard with 18-inch black wheels) Starting MSRP w/ AWD: $34,240 (Standard with 19-inch machined wheels)

At the top of the mountain, the Taos SEL is standard with rain-sensing wipers, LED headlights, an illuminated grille, and an Adaptive Front-lighting System. IQ.DRIVE comes standard, as does High Beam Control (Light Assist) and Dynamic Road Sign Display.

Standard features for the interior include VW’s Digital Cockpit Pro with a 10.25-inch display, navigation, heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, Beats eight-speaker sound system, 10-color ambient lighting, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. A panoramic sunroof is available for $1,200. As a bonus, the front seats in the all-wheel drive Taos SEL are ventilated.

2022 VW Taos interior layout. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

2022 VW Taos: Warranty & Maintenance

Volkswagen’s factory warranty lasts four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. It covers repairs to any mechanical breakdowns due to the manufacturer’s workmanship or material errors for almost all parts, including the powertrain. Volkswagen provides limited corrosion coverage for seven years or 100,000 miles and emission control systems coverage for two years or 24,000 miles, or eight years or 80,000 miles, depending on the part.

Depending on how much you drive, a VW extended warranty might make sense. Before you decide, read this helpful guide on extended warranties first. Based on the latest data, the average VW costs about $700 per year in terms of vehicle maintenance.

How To Get The Best Deal

The 2022 VW Taos will arrive at VW dealers in June. This free and easy search tool* will show you which dealers in your area offer the best price when the VW Taos arrives. We also trust Rydeshopper, a free and neutral third-party search site* that lets you see dealer inventory in your article. Rydeshopper will help you compare prices and see which dealers are offering the best discounts and incentives.

