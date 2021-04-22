Enter to Win a 2021 Subaru Outback to Benefit Meal on Wheels

There is a certain excitement level around vehicles that can handle all your cargo and friends for your latest adventure. This is exactly what Subaru vehicles are made for, and you can enter to win a 2021 Outback in Omaze’s latest campaign. This crossover is built to handle rough terrain and accommodate the gaggle of old friends who have made their home (again!) in your vehicle. Since the Outback seats five and has raised roof rails for extra cargo, you don’t have to pick between your friends and your camping gear (for better or worse).

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you participate in this campaign.

2021 Subaru Outback

The 2021 Subaru Outback is the perfect vehicle for anyone who loves options on road trips: cutting through mountains, trekking through deserts, exploring lakes – or back in the real world, being the driver for the morning carpool. With 8.7 inches of ground clearance, the 2021 Outback cuts through all types of terrain with Subaru’s signature Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, including that snow on the morning commute.

Raised roof rails with crossbars and tie-downs give you the option to store all the suitcases five people could need on top instead of taking up interior space. When hauling more gear, you can lower the rear seat for about 75 cubic feet of storage space. If that isn’t enough, the maximum towing capacity is 2,700 lbs., so you can hook up a small trailer to the back. Talk about options!

The Outback’s four-cylinder engine produces 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft. of torque. The engine, a 2.5 liter Boxer, is connected to an automatic transmission. You can cover a lot of ground before needing to stop and refuel with the Outback’s fuel tank capacity of 18.5 gallons. EPA estimates come in at 26 in the city and 33 on the highway.

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win this 2021 Subaru Outback by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign. One of the best parts is that the winner gets to pick the exterior color (blue, green, cream, and more colors are up for grabs). Oh, and the taxes and shipping are all paid for.

By participating in this campaign, you benefit Meals on Wheels, an organization that helps seniors live healthy lives independently in the comfort of their homes. They provide balanced, healthy meals, safety checks, and friendly visits to their community’s seniors. Last year, in a similar partnership with Subaru, Meals on Wheels was able to deliver meals to all the seniors who had been waitlisted in their community of Athens, Georgia.