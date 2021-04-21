Electrified Genesis G80 Makes Global Debut. Will It Be a Winner?

I think it’s safe to say that Genesis, the South Korean luxury auto manufacturer, is on a roll these days. Hot on the heels of a number of production successes and the debut of their stunning X Concept, we now have to take in the Electrified Genesis G80, the company’s first EV model.

What’s In a Name?

Genesis’ first-ever EV model, the Electrified G80, was introduced to the global market at Auto Shanghai 2021. Yes, that’s the car’s full and formal name: “Electrified Genesis G80.” I know, it doesn’t really work, sort of sticks on your tongue when you try to say it and comes across as a B- marketing answer. However, the name seems to be the only mistake Genesis made with the Electrified Genesis G80.*snicker*

The gas-powered G80 is the core of the Genesis sedan lineup and is sort of like the brand’s E Class; not too big, not too small, and loaded to the gunwales with technology. The Electrified Genesis G80 is just like that, only with more tech (somehow) and less combustion. The Electrified Genesis G80 aims for a sophisticated driving experience, with smooth and stable power delivery thanks to its electric drivetrain.

Electrified Genesis G80. Photo: Genesis Motor North America.

Genesis Electrified G80 Performance

The standard all-wheel drive system on the Electrified G80 allows for a zero to 60 run of only 4.9 seconds. That’s pretty impressive, but not earthshattering like a Tesla Model S or Porsche Taycan. Still, less than five seconds in a South Korean E Class is notable.

The all-wheel drive is, of course, salted with lots of tech on its own. The Disconnector Actuator System (DAS) can disengage individual motors and drive shafts based on driving conditions, allowing the Electrified G80 to switch between RWD and AWD to increase efficiency.

Genesis Electrified G80: Range & Charging

The estimated maximum range per charge is more than 500km (around 310 miles) on the NEDC standard. According to Genesis, the Electrified G80 has an estimated range of 427 km (265 miles) on the Korean EV certification system. Still pretty good for a car of this size and heft, but an interesting discrepancy, no less.

Although, range anxiety might not be much of an issue, given the Electrified G80’s 350kW rapid charging capability that enables you to juice the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 22 minutes. That’s about as long as a quick lunch, so that’s impressive.

Generally, charging of the Electrified G80 is handled by a 400/800V multi-frequent charging system, allowing you to use a diverse number of charging modes. For example, the drive motor and inverter can boost voltage from 400V up to 800V as it sees fit, giving a more optimized level for the entire system and providing a more stable charge. In other words, you can use a 800V rapid charging system with no need for an additional converter or just go with the 400V charger if that works better in a given situation. The Electrified G80 also has a Vehicle to Load feature that allows you to use electric power of 3.6 kW, higher than the average household, making it possible to use electric appliances outside the vehicle with ease.

Electrified Genesis G80 interior layout. Photo: Genesis Motor North America.

Tech Treatments & Sustainable Materials

And, since this is a Genesis, the Electrified G80 is also comfortable and quiet. The Electrified G80 is equipped with Active Noise Control-Road, a feature first found in the GV80 SUV. The system reduces the noise level by using good old-fashion phase cancelation. It’s clever and something we’ll probably see more of as time goes on.

The Electrified G80 also sports an Electronic Control Suspension with Road Preview feature, an adaptive suspension system controlled by the front-facing camera. Genesis even went so far as to unobtrusively tuck the charging door into the grille’s upper right corner, making the Electrified G80 look rather conventional from across the street.

Genesis also points out how the Electrified G80’s green cred goes beyond its drivetrain. Genesis has sourced various natural or recycled materials for its interior such as leather with natural dyes for the seats, console, and rear seat armrest, eco-friendly natural wood trim with recycled wood, and environment-friendly, recycled PET fabrics.

Pricing & Availability

More info on when the Electrified Genesis G80 will arrive in the United States and Canada will be revealed later this year, including further details about North American specifications and pricing.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

Electrified Genesis G80 Gallery

Photos & Source: Genesis Motor North America.