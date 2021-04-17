Is an NVP Warranty Worth It? (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

NVP Warranty aims to be the premier vehicle service contract provider in the U.S. by offering exceptional service and reliable contracts through its network of partner dealerships. But does the company live up to its lofty goals?

Our review team has examined some of the best extended car warranty companies in the industry, analyzing contracts, reading through customer reviews, and comparing price data. Read on to see how NVP Warranty stacks up against other providers and decide if NVP Warranty coverage is a good option for your vehicle.

As always, it’s a good idea to compare quotes from multiple companies before purchasing a contract. You can start getting prices from our top recommended providers below.

NVP Warranty Coverage: What You Need To Know

NVP Warranty offers vehicle service contracts for vehicles with as many as 225,000 miles. Founded in 2012 by dealership owners, the company specializes in coverage for luxury cars and partners with auto retailers across the U.S. All NVP Warranty contracts are fully insured.

NVP Warranty Extended Coverage

NVP Warranty offers five plan options – Powertrain, 3 Star, 4 Star, 5 Star, and Exclusionary – that can cover certain mechanical repairs up to 225,000 miles.

NVP Warranty Exclusionary Plan 5 Star Plan 4 Star Plan 3 Star Plan Powertrain Plan Engine ? ? ? ? ? Transmission ? ? ? ? ? Drive Axle ? ? ? ? ? Four-Wheel Drive ? ? ? ? All-Wheel Drive ? ? ? ? Air Conditioning ? ? ? ? Steering ? ? ? ? Electrical ? ? ? ? Suspension ? ? ? ? Cooling System ? ? ? ? Braking Components ? ? ? ? Sensors ? ? ? Fuel System ? ? ? Fluids and Filters ? ? Door Hinges ? ? Struts ? ? Exclusionary ? Additional Benefits Roadside Assistance ? ? ? ? Rental Car Reimbursement ? ? ? ? Diagnostic Fees ? ? ? Trip Interruption Coverage ? ?

Customers with vehicles still covered under their factory powertrain warranty can also purchase wrap coverage. Wrap coverage acts like the exclusionary plan, protecting all vehicle components not covered by the manufacturer’s powertrain warranty. NVP Warranty wrap coverage comes with perks like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage.

Notably, only NVP Warranty’s 4 Star, 5 Star, and Exclusionary plans cover diagnostic fees. Most warranty providers will pay diagnostic fees for covered repairs on all plans. It is also abnormal that the NVP Warranty Powertrain plan does not include roadside assistance or rental car reimbursement, which are standard perks included with most third-party warranty plans.

NVP Warranty Cost

NVP Warranty contracts are sold exclusively through dealerships, and quotes aren’t available directly from the provider. We were, however, able to find a customer review in which a driver reported paying $1,200 for a one-year 5 Star warranty for a 2003 Ford Expedition. This price is within industry averages, but this is just one customer report.

To find an exact price for your vehicle, reach out to a participating NVP Warranty dealership for a quote. The cost of your NVP Warranty contract will vary depending on the selling dealer as well as your:

Location

Deductible

Warranty plan

Contract length

Vehicle age and mileage

Vehicle make and model

NVP Warranty Reviews

At the time of publication, NVP Warranty is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but the company does have an A BBB rating. NVP Warranty also has a high Google review score of 4.4 out of 5.0 based on over 600 customer reviews.

In these reviews, happy customers express satisfaction with NVP Warranty’s claims servicing and polite sales representatives. Some disappointed customers had trouble canceling contracts or were upset about claims denials. Others said that NVP Warranty claims adjusters would haggle with mechanics over the repair bill and that the company tried not to pay the average hourly service rate, delaying repairs.

Customers complaining about claims denial is typical for any extended car warranty company. However, it is unusual (and a bad sign) to see customers complain about a company haggling with a mechanic over labor costs.

How Do NVP Warranties Work?

NVP Warranty products have no wait time for coverage, can be canceled at any time for a prorated refund, and are fully transferable if you decide to sell your vehicle while your warranty is still active.

To get an NVP Warranty quote, reach out to a participating dealer near you.

NVP Warranty Claims

If your vehicle breaks down, you can bring it to any licensed repair facility in the U.S. or Canada that’s approved by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®). Have your mechanic call NVP Warranty toll-free at 888-270-5835 for pre-authorization before beginning any repairs. A claims adjuster will then contact you to help process your claim.

Once a claim is approved, NVP Warranty will pay the repair facility directly, minus your deductible.

Final Thoughts: NVP Warranty Extended Warranty

NVP Warranty contracts seem to be hit-or-miss for many customers. While some are satisfied, others report a negative experience. NVP has a good reputation and strong choices for coverage, but the customer experience is average.

