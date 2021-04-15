Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition: A New Godzilla Is Coming!

Carl Anthony
Car News
1 min read
Home
Car News

Godzilla vs. Kong is making waves on HBO Max, but Nissan is about to do the same with their own version of Godzilla. The Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition was unveiled recently in Yokohama, Japan, and it’s a beauty!

Table of Contents show

Sharp New Looks

The photos above are what the Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition looks like in Stealth Gray with a carbon fiber hood, and 20-inch RAYS forged aluminum-alloy wheels. 

Best radar detectors under $200 banner

Engine & Powertrain

Under the hood is the GT-R NISMO’s VR38DETT 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 with 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft. of torque. According to Nissan, vital components like the piston rings, connecting rods, and crankshaft were designed with tighter tolerances for quicker engine revs and turbo spooling. As with every GT-R, the engine is hand-assembled in a special clean room by master technicians known as takumi. Every takumi technician signs their name to a certification plate on the engine.

Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition under the hood.
Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition under the hood. Photo: Nissan Motor Corporation.

Pricing & Availability

A limited number will be available in North America this fall, with pricing expected in the near future. At the moment, a 2021 Nissan GT-R Premium starts at $113,540 while the GT-R NISMO is around $211,000. We hazard to guess the NISMO Special Edition will likely command more money than the “regular” NISMO.

Read This Next
2021 Ford F 150 Police Responder 2
2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder: Increased Capability & New Tech for Law Enforcement