Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition: A New Godzilla Is Coming!

Godzilla vs. Kong is making waves on HBO Max, but Nissan is about to do the same with their own version of Godzilla. The Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition was unveiled recently in Yokohama, Japan, and it’s a beauty!

Sharp New Looks

The photos above are what the Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition looks like in Stealth Gray with a carbon fiber hood, and 20-inch RAYS forged aluminum-alloy wheels.

Engine & Powertrain

Under the hood is the GT-R NISMO’s VR38DETT 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 with 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft. of torque. According to Nissan, vital components like the piston rings, connecting rods, and crankshaft were designed with tighter tolerances for quicker engine revs and turbo spooling. As with every GT-R, the engine is hand-assembled in a special clean room by master technicians known as takumi. Every takumi technician signs their name to a certification plate on the engine.

Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition under the hood. Photo: Nissan Motor Corporation.

Pricing & Availability

A limited number will be available in North America this fall, with pricing expected in the near future. At the moment, a 2021 Nissan GT-R Premium starts at $113,540 while the GT-R NISMO is around $211,000. We hazard to guess the NISMO Special Edition will likely command more money than the “regular” NISMO.