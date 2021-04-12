2021 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail Edition is a Lone Star State Exclusive

Everything is bigger in Texas, and the popularity of trucks is no exception. The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail edition is the latest to pay tribute to the largest truck market in the United States. Based on the Gladiator Sport S trim, the Texas Trail edition will be available in just one place: The Lone Star State.

“The Jeep brand recognizes that Texas and America’s southwest are the center of the truck universe,” said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. “Special editions allow us to connect with our passionate customers, and the Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail further broadens the appeal of the most capable Jeep pickup yet.”

Styling & Design

The Gladiator Texas Trail has unique 1836 decals to celebrate the state’s Declaration of Independence. Standard exterior features include the 17-inch Mid-Gloss Black Aluminum wheels, black side steps and hardtop, and Jeep’s exclusive “Trail Rated” badge. Available paint colors include black, white, Snazzberry, Granite Crystal, Sarge, Nacho, Hydro Blue, Firecracker Red, Billet Silver, and Sting-Gray.

On the inside, drivers are treated to black leather seats embossed with a Texas Trail graphic, Jeep’s Technology and Convenience Group packages, and a seven-inch touchscreen display.

2021 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Engine & Powertrain

Jeep is making both the Pentastar and EcoDiesel V6 engines available for the Gladiator Texas Trail. The 3.6-liter Pentastar kicks out 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque, while the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel delivers 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft. of torque.

Off-Road Goodies

The Gladiator Texas Trail has all the tools to get the job done when the pavement ends. Standard equipment includes 32-inch mud-terrain tires, Jeep Command-Trac 4×4 part-time, two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, and a towing package (Trailer Tow Group) to haul other toys like ATVs and boats.

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail is also compatible with the Jeep Badge of Honor program. The mobile app allows off-road enthusiasts to conquer trails and earn unique badges for their Jeep vehicles. Texas is now home to two Badge of Honor trails, including Black Gap 4×4 trail in Big Bend National Park and Northwest OHV Park in Bridgeport, Texas.

Photo: Jeep Brand.

Pricing & Availability

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail has a starting MSRP of $40,435 (plus $1,495 destination). This rugged Gladiator is currently available at Texas dealers.

Photos & Source: Jeep Brand.