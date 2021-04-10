Should You Buy a Warranty Solutions Service Contract? (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Warranty Solutions Review In Our Opinion: If you’re offered a Warranty Solutions vehicle service contract at a dealership, we recommend skipping the coverage and opting for a plan from a more reputable provider. Industry Standing: Coverage: Customer Service: Pros: Over 40 years of experience in the industry A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Covered repairs can be done at dealerships or licensed repair facilities Plans are transferable if you sell your vehicle before your coverage expires Cons: Plans are only sold through dealerships Mixed customer reviews regarding service and unjust denial of claims 3

A vehicle service contract from Warranty Solutions can help drivers unlock peace of mind on the road knowing their finances are protected in the event of a mechanical breakdown. But is Warranty Solutions the best extended service provider for you?

When looking for a worthwhile extended car warranty, it’s important to take into consideration a provider’s plan options, costs, customer reviews, and overall reputation. In this review, we’ll see how Warranty Solutions performs in each of these categories.

If you’re not sure Warranty Solutions provides the right coverage for you, we’ll also recommend a couple of the industry’s best extended car warranty providers that may better meet your vehicle protection needs. Start comparing quotes from top extended warranty providers below.

Top Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

Warranty Solutions Extended Warranty: What You Need To Know

Since 1980, Warranty Solutions has provided extended car warranties to customers across the U.S. The company’s decades of experience bode well for its reliability, as does its A+ rating from the BBB.

In addition to car warranty products, Warranty Solutions sells insurance under the name Heritage Indemnity Company. Heritage has a B+ financial strength rating from AM Best, which indicates that the company has a solid ability to pay out customer claims.

Warranty Solutions Extended Car Warranty Coverage

Warranty Solutions has multiple extended car warranty plans for customers to choose from. Here’s a breakdown of each coverage level:

Warranty Solutions Plan What It Covers 5 Star This comprehensive plan covers almost every part of new and pre-owned vehicles and provides bumper-to-bumper protection. 4 Star This plan covers major components of new and pre-owned vehicles, including the engine, transmission, transfer case (automatic and manual), drive axles, front and rear suspension, steering, brakes, fuel system, and more. 4 Star Plus This plan provides all the same coverage as the 4 Star plan, plus it adds coverage body hardware, accessories, high-tech parts, and more. 3 Star This is a powertrain coverage plan for pre-owned vehicles that protects the engine, transmission, transfer case, drive axles, hybrid and electric vehicle components, and seals and gaskets. 3 Star Plus This covers the same components as the 3 Star plan, plus it adds protection for the front suspension, steering, interior climate and comfort systems, fuel system, engine cooling system, brakes, and more. Star Cool Available for new and pre-owned vehicles, this plan covers cooling system components such as the air conditioning and radiator. Star Fuel Available for new and pre-owned vehicles, this plan covers fuel injectors and pumps as well as specialty items like spark plug wires, vapor and emission canisters, and your gas cap. 5 Star Wrap Available for new and pre-owned vehicles, this plan provides coverage for all factory-installed mechanical and electrical parts, except those specifically excluded in the contract. Mileage Select This plan provides powertrain coverage for up to 175,000 miles for cars up to 15 model years old. Lifetime Limited Warranty This is another powertrain coverage option that includes your car’s engine, transmission, and drive axle, plus seals and gaskets when part of a covered repair.

Warranty Solutions Extended Car Warranty Benefits

All Warranty Solutions vehicle service contracts come with a comprehensive roadside assistance benefit that includes the following 24/7 emergency roadside services:

Towing

Flat tire changes

Lockout services

Battery jump-starts

Fluid and fuel delivery

Customers also get reimbursement for rental cars when their primary vehicle is in the shop for a covered repair and reimbursement for meals and lodging if they break down far from home.

Cost of a Warranty Solutions Extended Warranty

Warranty Solutions does not sell coverage directly to consumers. Instead, you must contact a local authorized dealership to get a quote for a Warranty Solutions contract. According to the provider, warranties are only available at the time you purchase a new vehicle.

Some factors that will impact the cost of your Warranty Solutions coverage include:

Your location

The plan you choose

The deductible you choose

The year, make, and model of the car you’re buying

Warranty Solutions Reviews

Warranty Solutions reviews are a mixed bag. The company maintains an A+ rating from the BBB, but customers seem largely dissatisfied with claims coverage and customer service. The highest customer review on the BBB only rates Warranty Solutions 3.5 out of 5.0 stars.

Here are a couple of examples of what customers had to say on the Warranty Solutions BBB page:

“Read the fine print in the exclusions. I submitted a claim for an air conditioning compressor and associated components that need to be replaced due to compressor internal failure… If I had read the fine print, I would have opted to not get [the 5 Star warranty plan] and used the cost of the policy ($2,492) to fix the system correctly.” – Derrill W.

“Two thousand dollars and [Warranty Solutions] denied all three claims. Don’t waste your money. Horrible customer service. They are a business to make money just like all insurance companies.” – Mike M.

How Do Warranty Solutions Extended Warranties Work?

You can purchase a Warranty Solutions car warranty through a local authorized dealership. As mentioned, you can only purchase Warranty Solutions’ coverage at the time you buy your vehicle. If you’ve already driven your car off the lot, you’ll need to consider another warranty provider.

When you experience a breakdown and need to file a claim, take your vehicle to a licensed repair facility or dealership. Your mechanic will need to reach out to a Warranty Solutions service representative to file the claim. They may also be able to start the claims process online.

Final Thoughts: Warranty Solutions Extended Warranty

Warranty Solutions has many plans to choose from, making it ideal for customers who want to pick and choose the coverage they need. The more plan options, the easier it is to find one that fits your budget. However, Warranty Solutions sells through dealerships instead of directly to consumers, and you can only opt for coverage at the time you purchase a vehicle.

Our Top Picks for Extended Warranty Coverage

If you are no longer able to purchase a Warranty Solutions extended service contract, you’re not out of luck. There are plenty of reputable extended car warranty companies that offer plans for older vehicles that can be purchased at any time.

We recommend starting your coverage search by looking into our two highest-rated providers: Endurance and CARCHEX. We gave both providers 5.0 out of 5.0-star ratings in our warranty industry review.

Endurance: Best Overall

An Endurance extended warranty provides the best coverage on the market. It’s earned its place at the top of our list of best extended car warranty providers with six coverage options to choose from and comprehensive benefits that come included with every plan.

Endurance can cover vehicles up to eight years or over 200,000 miles, and coverage can be purchased at any time. The provider even has a specialty plan tailored to the unique needs of older vehicles.

Learn more about this provider by reading our Endurance warranty review, or reach out to get a free, personalized quote by clicking below.

Best Overall Get Quote (877) 374-1840 Industry veteran that handles your plan directly, from quote to claim

CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars

CARCHEX provides the best extended car warranty for drivers of higher-mileage vehicles thanks to its high eligibility limits and coverage terms. The company has five warranty plans to choose from, and coverage can extend up to 10 years or 250,000 miles.

CARCHEX is one of the most most popular extended car warranty providers in the nation and partners with reputable automotive industry leaders like Kelley Blue Book and CARFAX. Like Warranty Solutions, it also holds an A+ rating from the BBB.

Learn more about coverage in our comprehensive CARCHEX review, and get a free, no-risk quote by clicking below.