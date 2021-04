According to NHTSA, the average time it takes to send or receive a text message is 4.6 seconds when driving. However, most tend to believe that looking at their phone will create only a momentary distraction. In this video, participants take a Lexus NX on a closed course, thinking they’re going for a routine test drive. However, they don’t know this vehicle is modified to randomly obstruct their view for 4.6 seconds.