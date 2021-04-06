2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV: New Pricing Info, Photo Gallery & Other Fast Facts

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV made its official debut on Saturday (April 3rd, 2021) during the NCAA Final Four in a new commercial narrated by Lebron James. As part of the debut, GMC released pricing and feature availability for each Hummer EV SUV in the lineup. The reveal of the 2024 Hummer EV SUV follows the earlier debut of the 2022 pickup variant.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV: Fast Facts

Off-Road Stance & Maneuverability: The Hummer EV SUV boasts a 126.7-inch wheelbase, 35.4-foot turning circle, a max water fording depth of 32 inches, and standard 4 Wheel Steer on 2X, 3X, and Edition 1. Additional features like CrabWalk and Extract Mode are also available.

Power Delivery: The new Hummer EV offers up to 830 horsepower and up to 11,500 lb-ft. of torque (GM-estimated), courtesy of GM’s new Ultium Drive System. On some Hummer EV SUV models, GM estimates the zero to 60 time at 3.5 seconds.

Range: With a 20-module Ultium battery system, some models will offer a GM-estimated driving range of over 300 miles.

Extreme Off-Road Package: This optional package includes 18-inch wheels, 35-inch-OD Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires, underbody armor and rock sliders, UltraVision with underbody cameras (front- and rear-facing with wash system), front eLocker and rear virtual lockers, and heavy-duty ball-spline half shafts.

Intelligent Off-Roading: The new satellite-rendered trail mapping feature, which operates through the myGMC app, allows drivers to navigate off-road while keeping an eye on energy consumption in real-time. The feature also shows the location of the nearest charging station. Routes can be downloaded from the app and projected on the vehicle’s 13.4-inch infotainment screen for easier navigation while driving.

Power Station Generator: This optional feature enables 19.2kW AC charging, generator functionality (120v/25A/3kW), and the ability to charge other EVs (240v/25A/6kW).

Safety Technology: An enhanced version of Super Cruise is available for the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. With an attentive driver and under the proper conditions, Super Cruise permits the hands-free operation of the Hummer EV on more than 200,000 miles of enabled roads.

Eyes All Around: The available HD Surround Vision system offers up to 14 camera views, while UltraVision provides up to 17 views with additional underbody cameras (included with the Extreme Off-Road Package).

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. Photo: GMC.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Pricing

Plan for a starting MSRP right at $80,000 for the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. Here is a list of each trim level, along with a few important specifications. Note that the range figures are GM-estimated. Additionally, GMC says over 200 individual accessories will be available for the Hummer EV lineup.

Hummer EV2

Starting MSRP w/ destination: $79,995

$79,995 Available: Spring 2024

Spring 2024 Range: 250 plus miles

250 plus miles Horsepower: Up to 625

Up to 625 Torque (lb-ft.): Up to 7,400

Up to 7,400 0-60 mph: n/a

n/a Motors/Battery: 2 motor / 16-module

2 motor / 16-module DCFC: 400v

400v Optional: 300 plus mile range, 800v DCFC w/ 20-module battery

Hummer EV2X

Starting MSRP w/ destination: $89,995

$89,995 Available: Spring 2023

Spring 2023 Range: 300 plus miles

300 plus miles Horsepower: Up to 625

Up to 625 Torque (lb-ft.): Up to 7,400

Up to 7,400 0-60 mph: n/a

n/a Motors/Battery: 2 motor / 20-module

2 motor / 20-module DCFC: 800v / 300kW

800v / 300kW Optional: Extreme Off-Road Package

Hummer EV3X

Starting MSRP w/ destination: $99,995

$99,995 Available: Spring 2023

Spring 2023 Range: 300 plus miles

300 plus miles Horsepower: Up to 830

Up to 830 Torque (lb-ft.): Up to 11,500

Up to 11,500 0-60 mph: ~3.5 seconds

~3.5 seconds Motors/Battery: 3 motor / 20-module

3 motor / 20-module DCFC: 800v / 300kW

800v / 300kW Optional: Extreme Off-Road Package

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV interior layout. Photo: GMC.

Hummer EV Edition 1

Starting MSRP w/ destination: $105,595

$105,595 Available: Early 2023

Early 2023 Range: 300 plus miles

300 plus miles Horsepower: Up to 830

Up to 830 Torque (lb-ft.): Up to 11,500

Up to 11,500 0-60 mph: ~3.5 seconds

~3.5 seconds Motors/Battery: 3 motor / 20-module / e4WD

3 motor / 20-module / e4WD DCFC: 800v / 300kW

800v / 300kW Standard Equipment: Regen on Demand, One-Pedal Driving, and Terrain Mode.

Hummer EV Edition 1 w/ Extreme Off-Road Package

Starting MSRP w/ destination: $110,595

$110,595 Available: Early 2023

Early 2023 Range: 280 plus miles

280 plus miles Horsepower: Up to 830

Up to 830 Torque (lb-ft.): Up to 11,500

Up to 11,500 0-60 mph: ~3.5 seconds

~3.5 seconds Motors/Battery: 3 motor / 20-module / e4WD

3 motor / 20-module / e4WD DCFC: 800v / 300kW

800v / 300kW Standard Equipment: Regen on Demand, One-Pedal Driving, and Terrain Mode.

Photos & Source: GMC.