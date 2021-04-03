First Automotive Warranty Review (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

While First Automotive does not sell vehicle protection plans directly to consumers, First extended warranty products can be purchased from participating dealerships across the U.S. Practically every car dealer sells extended vehicle service contracts, and a First Automotive warranty may be available at your local dealership.

In this article, we’ll take a look at First Automotive warranty coverage options, customer reviews, costs, and more.

First Automotive Extended Warranty: What You Need to Know

First Automotive contracts are sold by SouthwestRe, which also sells service contracts under the names PowerRev and ProTrek. SouthwestRe is a subsidiary of Industrial Alliance (iA) Financial group and has been in business for over 30 years.

Today, First Automotive has an A+ rating from the BBB, which is a good sign that it uses sound business practices and communicates well with its customers.

First Automotive Warranty Coverage

First Automotive offers a wide variety of coverage options for vehicles of all ages. Plans range from basic powertrain warranties to exclusionary coverage. There is also a lifetime warranty offered, which is particularly unique and not something that is offered by many competitors.

First Automotive

Warranty Vehicle Eligibility Coverage Details Term Length Standard VSC New vehicles

up to 4 years/60,000 miles

and used vehicles

up to 12 years/125,000 miles Not specified Not specified Enhanced Care New vehicles

up to 1 year/7,500 miles Covers all mechanical and electrical components, as well as wear-and-tear items like brake pads, batteries, headlamps, belts, and hoses 24 months/24,000 miles or

60 months/60,000 miles Xtended Care Vehicles

up to 20 years/200,000 miles Four sub-levels of coverage but details not specified on the First Automotive warranty website Not specified Powertrain Wrap New vehicles

up to 1 year/12,000 miles

and used vehicles

up to 4 years/50,000 miles Coverage for items not covered by the manufacturer’s powertrain warranty Not specified 5-Year/

100,000-Mile Protection Vehicles

up to 15 years/150,000 miles Powertrain coverage (Engine Plus plan) or advanced coverage (High-Tech plan) Not specified 3-Year/

100,000-Mile Protection Vehicles

up to 15 years/150,000 miles Covers the engine, transmission, and transfer case components Not specified Lifetime Powertrain

Limited Warranty New vehicles

up to 1 year/12,000 miles

and used vehicles

up to 10 years/100,000 miles Covers powertrain components and requires that the covered vehicle be returned to the selling dealer once every five years for a complimentary powertrain inspection Lifetime of your vehicle Limited Warranty Vehicles

up to 20 years/200,000 miles Covers all internal lubricated parts of the engine, transmission, transfer case, and differential Not specified

As you can see, there is much information missing on the First Automotive warranty website, so you’ll need to take a look at sample contracts and get more details from your dealership before deciding to purchase a First extended warranty.



All plans come with the following benefits:

Rental car reimbursement

Trip interruption reimbursement

Emergency roadside assistance

First Automotive also sells the following additional coverage packages:

Theft protection

Key replacement

Appearance protection

Dent and ding protection

Expanded tire and wheel protection

First Automotive Warranty Cost

To give you an idea of First Automotive warranty costs, we researched what other customers have paid.

One driver reported paying $3,000 for a five-year/60,000-mile warranty on a 2014 Chevy Silverado. Another customer paid $1,978 for a five-year/100,000-mile warranty on a 2011 Buick Lacrosse CXS. These are standard prices for the industry, though it is hard to compare against competitors without more information such as coverage level and vehicle mileage.

First Automotive warranty products are sold exclusively through dealerships, so the final price may be negotiable. Additionally, the cost of your extended warranty will depend on a number of factors, including your vehicle make, model, age, and mileage. Your location may also influence the final price of your First extended warranty.

First Automotive Warranty Reviews

First Automotive is accredited and holds an A+ rating from the BBB. The company has received just over 20 complaints in the past three years, which is a relatively low number. Customer complaints typically involve slow claims servicing and coverage gaps. These sorts of complaints are typical for an extended car warranty company.

How Do First Automotive Warranties Work?

If you experience a breakdown, call First Automotive at 505-881-2244 or 877-881-2244. A customer service representative can walk you through the next steps. Most minor vehicle repairs will be able to be quickly taken care of by a certified repair shop.

More complex repairs involving the failure of major components such as the engine or transmission may be more involved. In some cases, a First Automotive employee may need to conduct an inspection to decide whether to approve a repair or replacement. This process can take between three and seven days.

Final Thoughts: First Automotive Warranty

A First extended warranty may not be a bad option for your vehicle, but you’ll need to get more information from a dealership to decide for sure. Coverage options are comprehensive, and there are plans for both high- and low-mileage vehicles. However, additional protections such as dent repair and appearance plans can be skipped.

Overall, we rate First Automotive 3.5 out of 5.0 stars. This score was determined based on the following categories:

Overall Star Rating 3.5 Reputation 3.5 Coverage 4.0 Price 3.0 Customer Experience 3.0

Because First Automotive extended warranty contracts are sold exclusively through dealerships, it is hard to know exactly what the final cost of a contract may be. Some plans offered through First Automotive may not be available at your dealership.

