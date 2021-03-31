Continental Warranty Review (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Customers purchasing an extended car warranty through their dealership may be offered a vehicle service contract from a company called Continental Warranty. Is a Continental Warranty plan worth the price of coverage?

This review will break down Continental Warranty’s customer reviews, contract details, industry reputation, and more. See how this provider measures up against the best extended car warranty companies, and decide where you can get the right coverage for your vehicle and your budget.

Continental Extended Warranty: What You Need to Know

Based in Delaware, Continental Warranty has over 35 years of experience selling vehicle service contracts through dealerships across the U.S.

Continental Extended Warranty Coverage

Continental Warranty offers five levels of coverage. The company does not provide many details about its contracts online or over the phone. For specific details, you will have to request a sample contract at a participating dealership.

Continental Warranty has five coverage levels:

Ultra Care Exclusionary Coverage: Exclusionary bumper-to-bumper coverage and 24/7 roadside assistance

Exclusionary bumper-to-bumper coverage and 24/7 roadside assistance Ultra Care Vehicle Service Contract: Comprehensive coverage including items like seals, gaskets, electrical components, sensors, and modules

Comprehensive coverage including items like seals, gaskets, electrical components, sensors, and modules Continental Gold: Includes everything in the lower-tier Continental Plus plan, as well as electrical components, air conditioning, front suspension, fuel components, steering components, braking components, module, and sensor components

Includes everything in the lower-tier Continental Plus plan, as well as electrical components, air conditioning, front suspension, fuel components, steering components, braking components, module, and sensor components Continental Plus: Covers powertrain components along with additional unspecified parts

Covers powertrain components along with additional unspecified parts Continental Powertrain: Covers powertrain components

Depending on your plan, you may be able to add on coverage for parts like the turbocharger/supercharger, four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and GPS.

Aside from the Ultra Care Exclusionary Coverage and Continental Powertrain plans, Continental Warranty coverage does not come with added benefits. However, depending on the contract you choose, you may be able to pay a surcharge for perks like roadside assistance and lockout coverage, towing coverage, and rental car reimbursement.

Continental Extended Warranty Cost

Continental Warranty plans are sold exclusively through dealerships, and the company does not provide quotes online or over the phone. We were able to find a customer review in which a driver reported spending $3,000 for a four-year Ultra Care Exclusionary Coverage plan. This price is on the high side of the industry average.

However, your own prices from Continental Warranty will differ. Typically, the price of an extended car warranty depends on:

Location

Deductible

Vehicle make and model

Vehicle age and mileage

Coverage level and contract length

Continental Warranty offers multiple deductibles to choose from but does not disclose the options on its website.

Continental Warranty Reviews

Continental Warranty is accredited and holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The company has fielded just over 20 complaints through the BBB in the last three years, which is about average for a small extended warranty company.

Customers who complained were upset by unclear or bare-bones contracts and claims denials. Some felt that contracts were confusing or inadequately explained by salespeople.

One reviewer was upset that coverage was denied because she did not change her vehicle’s oil in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule. However, complying with the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule is a common stipulation included in virtually every extended car warranty contract.

Positive Continental Warranty customer reviews detail favorable experiences with customer service representatives and quick claims servicing.

How Do Continental Warranties Work?

To get a Continental Warranty quote, you’ll need to find a participating dealership. Contracts are transferable if you decide to sell your vehicle while it’s still under warranty.

If you’re a Continental Warranty customer and you experience a mechanical problem, call the phone number listed on your contract. Customers can have repairs done at any dealership or certified repair facility in the U.S. or Canada. Continental Warranty will pay the repair facility directly after a repair is approved, and you’ll only be responsible for paying your deductible.

Final Thoughts: Continental Extended Warranty

Continental Warranty does not have much contract information available online, and because plans are only sold through dealerships, they can be a bit harder to purchase. Continental Warranty reviews indicate that some customers feel coverage is not very comprehensive.

Our Top Picks for Extended Warranty Coverage

While Continental Warranty coverage is average, there are plenty of other companies that offer clear, extensive contracts. Our review team has examined every major auto warranty company, evaluating plan details, pricing, industry reputation, and more. Based on this research, two of our top recommended providers are Endurance and CarShield.

Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance offers some of the highest-quality warranty coverage and most comprehensive benefits in the industry. There are six levels of Endurance warranty coverage:

Supreme: This exclusionary bumper-to-bumper warranty includes coverage for most mechanical and electrical parts, minus a short list of non-covered items.

This exclusionary bumper-to-bumper warranty includes coverage for most mechanical and electrical parts, minus a short list of non-covered items. Superior: This comprehensive named-component plan covers hundreds of listed parts, including everything in the lower-tier Secure Plus warranty, plus the engine cooling system, suspension, and fuel system.

This comprehensive named-component plan covers hundreds of listed parts, including everything in the lower-tier Secure Plus warranty, plus the engine cooling system, suspension, and fuel system. Secure Plus: This mid-level plan provides more coverage than the lower-tier Secure warranty, covering the powertrain, air conditioning, brake components, and steering.

This mid-level plan provides more coverage than the lower-tier Secure warranty, covering the powertrain, air conditioning, brake components, and steering. Secure: This basic powertrain plan covers parts of the engine, transmission, and drivetrain.

This basic powertrain plan covers parts of the engine, transmission, and drivetrain. Select Premier: Designed especially for high-mileage vehicles, this plan covers mostly powertrain components.

Designed especially for high-mileage vehicles, this plan covers mostly powertrain components. EnduranceAdvantageTM: This plan combines prepaid routine maintenance with repair coverage.

All Endurance contracts include the following additional benefits for at least the first year of coverage:

Identity theft services

Key fob replacements

24/7 roadside assistance

Trip interruption coverage

Rental car reimbursement

$250 entertainment voucher

Access to a personal concierge service

Read our complete Endurance warranty review to learn more about the company, and reach out for your own quote by clicking below.

CarShield: Best Prices

CarShield offers comprehensive, low-cost warranties. The warranty company has five levels of coverage for cars, as well as a protection plan for motorcycles and ATVs. CarShield’s auto coverage plans are as follows:

Diamond: CarShield’s highest level of coverage, the New Car Diamond plan is an exclusionary bumper-to-bumper warranty.

CarShield’s highest level of coverage, the New Car Diamond plan is an exclusionary bumper-to-bumper warranty. Platinum: The Platinum plan offers comprehensive named-component coverage that includes most mechanical and electrical parts.

The Platinum plan offers comprehensive named-component coverage that includes most mechanical and electrical parts. Gold: This expanded powertrain warranty covers everything in the lower-tier Silver plan, plus the alternator, starter, air conditioning, and power windows.

This expanded powertrain warranty covers everything in the lower-tier Silver plan, plus the alternator, starter, air conditioning, and power windows. Silver: This powertrain plan includes all lubricated engine parts, plus the transmission, drive axles, and water pump.

This powertrain plan includes all lubricated engine parts, plus the transmission, drive axles, and water pump. Aluminum: This specialty coverage plan offers protection for many electrical and computer-related parts, such as the engine control module, starter, alternator, and GPS.

CarShield contracts also include benefits such as roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage.

Read our full CarShield review for more information, and reach out for your own quote by clicking below.