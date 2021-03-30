Volkswagen Rebranding to “Voltswagen” for the United States Market

A new era for VW is upon us. Volkswagen Group of America has announced the official change of its U.S. brand name from Volkswagen of America to Voltswagen of America. The name change, which coincides with the arrival of the new ID.4, is meant to reflect the automaker’s commitment to electrification.

“We might be changing out our K for a T, but what we aren’t changing is this brand’s commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere,” said Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Voltswagen of America. “The idea of a ‘people’s car’ is the very fabric of our being. We have said, from the beginning of our shift to an electric future, that we will build EVs for the millions, not just millionaires.”

Global EV Initiative

VW aims to sell at least one million EVs globally by 2025 and launch more than 70 electric models across all VW group brands by 2029. The Volkswagen Group was the first major automaker to support the Paris Climate Agreement, with an added target of a 30 percent reduction in its carbon footprint by 2025 and net-carbon neutrality by 2050. VW was also among the manufacturers in 2019 that supported California’s proposed fuel economy regulations to combat climate change.

Voltswagen logo.

New Logos & Branding

VW will retain its traditional Dark Blue logo for gas-powered vehicles, while Light Blue will differentiate the new, EV-centric lineup. Exterior and interior signage will soon appear at all Voltswagen dealerships across the United States, although the automaker has already updated its website and social media channels. “This name change signifies a nod to our past as the peoples’ car and our firm belief that our future is in being the peoples’ electric car,” Keogh added.

