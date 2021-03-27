2021 CarSure Warranty Review

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Available at dealerships and directly to consumers across the United States, CarSure warranty products promise to provide peace of mind on the road and assist customers with expensive car repairs.

A quality extended warranty company provides comprehensive and reliable coverage at a low price. The worst extended warranty companies charge high rates for coverage that is difficult to use. Which type of warranty is CarSure?

Our researchers have collected information about the best extended car warranty companies in the industry. We look at plan information, customer reviews, and quotes. Read this review to see how a CarSure warranty compares with other options. Start examining your own cost options by requesting free quotes from some of our top recommended providers.

CarSure Extended Warranty: What You Need to Know

CarSure is a division of Innovative Aftermarket Systems (IAS), a finance and insurance company founded in 1984. Along with selling self-administered plans, CarSure also offers vehicle service contracts on behalf of partners such as American Auto Shield, American Colonial Administration, Interstate, and Royal Administration.

CarSure Extended Warranty Coverage

A CarSure warranty pays for the cost of repairs or replacements for specified components. There are four levels of coverage: Powertrain, Comprehensive, Exclusionary, and Ultimate. Coverage term limits vary depending on your administrator.

Components covered by each CarSure warranty level are detailed below.

CarSure Warranty Powertrain Comprehensive Exclusionary Ultimate Engine ? ? ? ? Transmission ? ? ? ? Drive Axle ? ? ? ? Alternator ? ? ? ? Starter ? ? ? ? Air Conditioning ? ? ? ? Electrical ? ? ? ? Water Pump ? ? ? ? Fuel System ? ? ? ? Steering ? ? ? Brakes ? ? ? Suspension ? ? ? Luxury Electrical ? ? Computers ? ? Tires and Wheels ?

The coverage offered by each CarSure warranty plan is typical for extended car warranties. However, tire and wheel protection is not something that is usually included with extended warranty contracts.

All CarSure contracts including towing, 24-hour roadside assistance, and rental car reimbursement benefits.

CarSure Warranty Exclusions

Some parts and services not covered by a CarSure warranty include:

Lightbulbs

Wiper blades

Routine maintenance

Brake pads and shoes

Damaged caused by an accident, theft, or act of nature

These exclusions are common among most protection plans and vehicle service contracts.

CarSure Extended Warranty Cost

To see how much a CarSure warranty costs, we reached for a quote for Ultimate coverage on a 2017 Honda Civic with 30,000 miles and were offered a total price of $2,891. Here are the details of our offer:

Coverage level: Ultimate

Ultimate Coverage period: 4 years or 100,000 miles

4 years or 100,000 miles Cost: $152 per month for 18 months

$152 per month for 18 months Down payment: $155

$155 Total cost: $2,891

$2,891 Cost per year of coverage: $722.75

Our review team has collected quotes from dozens of car warranty providers. Similar coverage typically costs less than $625 per year of coverage. This indicates that CarSure warranty contracts are on the expensive side.

However, extended warranty contract prices, as well as coverage and eligibility, vary widely depending on the type of car you drive. Vehicle age and mileage also play a big role in determining the final cost, as do your location and the coverage level you choose.

CarSure Warranty Reviews

CarSure Warranty does not have its own Better Business Bureau (BBB) profile, but there are complaints about the company posted to the VSC Marketing Group BBB page, which lists CarSure as an alternative business name.

VSC Marketing Group has a C+ BBB rating and an alert on its profile warning customers about shady business practices including:

Failing to issue refunds

Failing to cancel policies

Excessive claims denials

Using misleading advertising

Overall poor customer service

These patterns, along with a low customer satisfaction rating of 1.2 out of 5.0 stars, are concerning.

CarSure’s parent company, Innovative Aftermarket Systems (IAS), shines a slightly more positive light on the company. It is accredited by the BBB and holds a B+ rating.

However, the IAS BBB page still has mixed customer reviews. Some customers complain about claims denial and difficulty contacting the claims department. Other customers have reported quick claims servicing and helpful customer service staff.

How Do CarSure Warranties Work?

If you have a CarSure warranty contract, take the following steps after you experience a mechanical breakdown:

Contact your plan administrator at the number listed on your contract. Take your vehicle to a licensed repair shop. Your repair shop will perform an inspection service. The shop will contact your administrator to determine whether the repairs are approved or denied. If your claim is approved, your administrator will pay the facility directly for parts and labor associated with covered repairs. You’ll pay your deductible to the repair shop.

CarSure warranty contracts can be canceled within 45 days. You can also transfer your CarSure warranty extended service protection if you sell your vehicle before coverage expires.

Final Thoughts: CarSure Extended Warranty

CarSure contracts are more expensive than other options, but plans are comprehensive and include tire and wheel coverage that is usually only available as an add-on service. However, the company’s reported history of concerning business practices leads us to believe you’ll be better off purchasing coverage from one of the industry’s more reputable extended car warranty companies.

