AutoAssure Extended Car Warranty Review (2021)

AutoAssure Warranty Review In Our Opinion: AutoAssure sells vehicle service contracts from top-rated companies like Endurance. However, given the company’s shady business practices and poor customer service record, it may be better to buy an extended warranty company directly from a provider. Industry Standing: Coverage: Affordability: Customer Service: Pros: Comprehensive coverage plans Brokers extended warranties from AM Best A-rated companies Cons: Poor reputation No advantage for purchasing through AutoAssure instead of directly from the plan administrator 2.5

AutoAssure has been criticized for some of its marketing practices and has come under investigation by the Minnesota Attorney General for potentially violating Minnesota’s Consumer Fraud Act. While the allegations are concerning, AutoAssure does provide serviceable contracts that may be worth consideration.

In this article, we’ll examine the dubious history of AutoAssure, as well as current coverage options, customer reviews, and cost.

We will also take a look at how AutoAssure extended warranty contracts stack up against some of the best extended car warranty companies in the industry. You can start comparing AutoAssure prices with our top recommended providers below.

AutoAssure Extended Warranty: What You Need to Know

AutoAssure is an independent company that sells plans on behalf of other vehicle service contract providers. All contracts serviced by AutoAssure are backed by AM Best A-rated insurance companies.

While AutoAssure has been in business for nine years and continues to sell contracts on behalf of known, reputable providers like Endurance, the company’s reputation has recently gone downhill.

AutoAssure Extended Warranty Coverage

AutoAssure advertises four levels of coverage, ranging from a basic powertrain plan to an exclusionary warranty. All AutoAssure extended warranty contracts come with 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption benefits.

Here is what each service plan covers:

Platinum Exclusionary: Exclusionary coverage for nearly every mechanical and electrical vehicle component, minus a list of non-covered parts like phone and Bluetooth systems and internet access systems

Exclusionary coverage for nearly every mechanical and electrical vehicle component, minus a list of non-covered parts like phone and Bluetooth systems and internet access systems Gold Component: Coverage for cars with up to 100,000 miles that includes everything in the lower-tier Powertrain Plus plan, as well as the steering, anti-lock brakes, suspension, emissions system, interior, and GPS

Coverage for cars with up to 100,000 miles that includes everything in the lower-tier Powertrain Plus plan, as well as the steering, anti-lock brakes, suspension, emissions system, interior, and GPS Powertrain Plus: Coverage designed for high-mileage vehicles that includes everything in the Powertrain Basic plan, plus the turbocharger/supercharger, fuel delivery system, electrical components, and air conditioning

Coverage designed for high-mileage vehicles that includes everything in the Powertrain Basic plan, plus the turbocharger/supercharger, fuel delivery system, electrical components, and air conditioning Powertrain Basic: Basic coverage for the engine, transmission, drive axle, and some cooling system components

While these vehicle service plans are advertised on the AutoAssure website, customers who call the AutoAssure number are often redirected to Endurance, which offers different plan options.

AutoAssure Extended Warranty Cost

When we reached out for a quote from AutoAssure, we were connected with Endurance. We’ve received quotes for powertrain and full coverage contracts from Endurance in the past. Here are the quotes we’ve gotten for a 2018 Toyota Camry with 28,000 miles.

Endurance Warranty Coverage Term Monthly Payment Down Payment Deductible Total Cost Secure Plus

(powertrain) 5 years/100,000 miles $81.67 for 36 months $174.75 $100.00 $3,114.87 Supreme

(exclusionary) 5 years/100,000 miles $71.59 for 36 months $455.65 $100.00 $2,732.89

These prices are a little on the low end of the industry standard. Endurance’s powertrain coverage is particularly inexpensive relative to similar plans offered by competitors.

AutoAssure Reviews

AutoAssure has a B rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). It has received over 500 complaints in the past three years, which is high for a small- to mid-sized company. Customer complaints mostly focus on:

Difficulty filing claims

Misleading sales tactics

Trouble canceling contracts

Deceiving and defrauding the elderly

Not only does AutoAssure have many negative customer reviews, but the company has also come under scrutiny by the Minnesota Attorney General. An alert posted to the BBB informs consumers that the attorney general filed a complaint against AutoAssure for solicitations that violated Minnesota’s Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act, Minnesota’s Consumer Fraud Act, and other Minnesota consumer protection statutes.

The attorney general alleges that AutoAssure marketing material contained false warnings and that the company misrepresented itself as customers’ vehicle manufacturers or dealers. This case is currently pending.

How Do AutoAssure Warranties Work?

You can request an AutoAssure extended warranty quote by using AutoAssure’s online form or by calling 800-211-0988. As mentioned, calling this number may connect you directly to Endurance, which is one of the companies with which AutoAssure partners.

All policies sold through AutoAssure are transferable and can be canceled for a full refund within 30 days.

Claims

To file a claim, take your vehicle to any mechanic certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®). Then, contact the claims service department, and a representative will walk you through the next steps. Typically, your administrator will need to authorize repairs before work starts. Then, once repairs are complete, the provider will pay your mechanic directly, and you’ll only be responsible for your deductible.

Final Thoughts: AutoAssure Extended Warranty

AutoAssure sells Endurance contracts, which offer exceptional coverage at a good price. However, AutoAssure contracts don’t come with benefits like tire replacements, rental car reimbursement, and personal concierge services that come with plans purchased directly from Endurance.

Additionally, as a company, AutoAssure engages in dishonest business practices and has very poor customer service feedback.

Our Top Picks for Extended Warranty Coverage

AutoAssure may have a poor reputation, but there are plenty of other more reputable extended car warranty companies to get coverage from. Two of our recommended providers with great coverage and service are CARCHEX and Endurance.

CARCHEX: Best for Older Vehicles

CARCHEX has been an industry leader for more than 20 years. It offers vehicle service contracts in every state and partners with notable companies like Edmunds.com, CARFAX, and Kelley Blue Book.

CARCHEX contracts are some of the most competitive on the market. We asked CARCHEX for a quote for a Titanium plan (the highest level of coverage) for a 2018 Toyota Camry and were offered the following terms:

Term length: 5 years/100,000 miles

5 years/100,000 miles Financing: $136.17 for 18 months

$136.17 for 18 months Deductible: $100.00

$100.00 Total cost: $2,451.06

Learn more about the provider in our complete CARCHEX review, and get a free quote to see how much you would pay for coverage.

Best for Older Vehicles

Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance offers high-quality car insurance to help protect your auto investment. It has been serving happy customers since 2006 in every U.S. state except California.

Breakdowns and repair costs can be stressful, so the five Endurance coverage plans are affordable and comprehensive. Additional benefits include roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement and trip interruption reimbursement.

We asked Endurance to supply a quote for Supreme plan for a 2018 Toyota Camry and were offered the following terms:

Term length: 5 years/100,000 miles

5 years/100,000 miles Financing: $71.59 for 36 months

$71.59 for 36 months Down payment: $455.65

$455.65 Deductible: $100

$100 Total cost: $2,732.89

You can read up on coverage in our full Endurance warranty review.