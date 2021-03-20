Assurant Extended Warranty Review (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Assurant Warranty Review In Our Opinion: Assurant offers multiple coverage options for extended car warranty coverage. However, the company has a history of poor customer service and defrauding buyers. Based on these facts, we don’t recommend purchasing an Assurant extended warranty. Industry Standing: Coverage: Customer Service: Pros: Well-known, financially stable underwriter Multiple coverage levels and customizations Cons: History of defrauding customers Very poor customer service record Only sold through dealerships and financial institutions 1.5

Assurant extended warranty contracts are sold through participating dealerships, agents, and financial institutions. You may be offered an Assurant product when you buy a new or used vehicle through your local dealer. As with any expensive product, you should take the time to learn more about Assurant before purchasing one of its vehicle service contracts.

This review takes a closer look at Assurant extended warranty coverage and summarizes what current Assurant customers have to say about the company.

The best way to decide if an Assurant extended warranty is right for you is to read reviews and compare price quotes with those from other providers.

We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers.

Assurant Extended Warranty: What You Need to Know

Assurant sells risk management products across several industries, including housing, consumer electronics, vehicle service contracts, and pre-funded funeral insurance. The company was formerly known as Fortis and is currently on the Fortune 500 list of the largest publicly-traded companies in the U.S.

Assurant Extended Warranty Coverage

Details about Assurant extended warranty contracts are not made available on the Assurant website. Assurant partners with dealerships, and contract specifics may differ from seller to seller. We found that Assurant offers five coverage levels with different mileage eligibility limits:

Platinum: Vehicles up to 150,000 miles

Vehicles up to 150,000 miles Gold: Vehicles up to 180,000 miles

Vehicles up to 180,000 miles Silver: Vehicles up to 200,000 miles

Vehicles up to 200,000 miles Powertrain: Vehicles up to 150,000 miles

Vehicles up to 150,000 miles Engine: Vehicles up to 150,000 miles

While no more details are provided, it is likely that Platinum plans offer bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage and the Powertrain plan covers powertrain components such as the engine, transmission, and drivetrain. All plans are transferable, can be canceled, and include the following additional benefits:

Rental reimbursement

Emergency roadside assistance

Travel expense reimbursement (except in New York)

In addition to Assurant extended warranty coverage, customers may also have the option to purchase additional protection products such as prepaid maintenance plans, interior and exterior cosmetic coverage, and theft protection.

Assurant Extended Warranty Cost

The cost of an Assurant extended warranty will be determined by your dealership and may be negotiable. Typically, the cost of an extended warranty depends on the following factors:

Location

Coverage level

Deductible option

Vehicle age and mileage

Vehicle make and model

Older vehicles with higher mileage are more prone to expensive repairs and therefore more expensive to cover. Typical five-year, full-protection vehicle service contracts cost between $1,700 and $4,600 in total. If you’re quoted an Assurant extended warranty price that’s much higher than this range, you’ll likely be able to find cheaper coverage from a third-party provider.

Assurant Reviews

While Assurant is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and holds an A+ rating, the company’s customer reviews are very poor. Assurant has received over 1,200 complaints in the last three years. However, as Assurant is a large company, a certain number of complaints is to be expected.

Customers who complain about Assurant are typically upset about poor customer service, slow claims processing, and outright failure to issue claims payments.

What is even more troubling than the customer reviews is Assurant’s history in the health insurance sector. In the early 2010s, Assurant Health was caught repeatedly canceling health policies for customers that had serious medical conditions.

The South Carolina Supreme Court became involved in a case in which a policyholder who contracted HIV had his coverage wrongly revoked. This was later shown to be part of a larger pattern. A Reuters report found that Assurant had adopted a policy of specifically targeting customers recently diagnosed with HIV for automatic fraud investigation as an excuse to cancel policies.

While these cases do not concern Assurant extended warranty products, they do paint a disturbing picture regarding the values and interests of Assurant.

How Do Assurant Warranties Work?

If you experience a breakdown caused by a covered vehicle part, contact an Assurant extended warranty representative at 800-852-2244. The representative will guide you through the steps to filing a claim, which will likely involve taking your vehicle to a licensed repair facility, waiting for a diagnosis, and getting pre-authorization from Assurant. Assuming the repair is covered, Assurant will pay all repair costs, minus your deductible.

Assurant also has an online claims portal that you can use to file a claim.

Final Thoughts: Assurant Extended Warranty

Assurant’s troubling history of fraudulently canceling policies is a red flag, and customer reviews indicate that Assurant may not often pay out claims. For these reasons, we don’t recommend purchasing an Assurant extended warranty.

Our Top Picks for Extended Warranty Coverage

If you are looking for an extended car warranty, be sure to purchase from a company that you can trust. While no provider is perfect and every contract has exceptions, our top-rated companies have track records for standing by their contracts.

Based on the data compiled by our research team, we’ve determined that the two best extended auto warranty providers in the nation are Endurance and CARCHEX.

