Win a 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S & $20,000 Cash!

When you have an electric sports car, instant torque is part of the equation. With the Taycan Turbo S, it’s about thrilling track performance and lap times and feeling like you could jump forward in time the moment you hit the accelerator. In this Omaze campaign, you have a chance to win a 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the first all-electric car in Porsche’s lineup, along with $20,000 in cash.

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you participate in this campaign.

What You Can Win

Inspired by Porsche’s Mission E design, the 2021 Taycan Turbo S is all about what an electric sports car can bring to the racetrack. The Taycan Turbo S specifically brings its dual electric motors paired with a two-speed automatic and carbon-ceramic brakes. With a 93.4 kWh battery, the Taycan Turbo S produces a maximum of 750 horsepower and 774 lb-ft. of torque. You will be at 60 mph less than three seconds after you hit the accelerator.

Getting behind the wheel of this sleek EV would be mind-blowing in all the best ways as you try out hairpin turns and eat up long stretches of track.

For road trips beyond the racetrack, the dual touchscreens for climate control will come in handy for you and up to three other passengers. With a curved digital cluster for the sole delight of the driver, everyone can enjoy the panoramic glass roof from the comfort of the leather seats.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win a 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S and $20,000 by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

When you participate in this campaign, you benefit GEANCO, an organization that helps change lives in Africa. They support the continued education and health of people in Nigeria by fighting disease, disability, and gender inequality. They assist female victims of terrorism and gender inequality with scholarships while others are given life-changing orthopedic surgeries they so desperately need. GEANCO also helps any babies or pregnant women in need of critical medical care and always looks for ways to transform lives positively.