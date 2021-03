“We conquered asphalt, now we are coming for the dirt,” says Jack Roush, Founder of Roush Enterprises, in this video. The dirt-conquering machine he is referring to is the 2021 Roush F-150. The mini monster truck features 33-inch General Grabber A/TX tires, 20-inch wheels, six-piston Alcon brakes, Roush/Fox 2.0 shocks, a cat-back exhaust system, and Ford’s 5.0-liter V8. Starting price is $16,745 over the factory MSRP of the base F-150.