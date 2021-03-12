Chrysler Extended Warranty Review (2021)

An extended car warranty’s cost-effectiveness depends on a few different factors.

The Chrysler extended warranty includes two coverage options: Maximum Care and Added Care Plus.

Compare your Chrysler extended warranty options with plans from a few top-rated independent warranty companies.

If you’re a driver looking for added peace of mind when on the road with your Chrysler, you may have considered buying a Chrysler extended warranty. But is the extra coverage worth it?

In this article, we’ll go over the Chrysler extended warranty in detail, including coverage options and cost. We also discuss the overall reliability of the Chrysler brand and warranty coverage you may already have from the manufacturer, which both play into the cost-effectiveness of a Chrysler extended warranty.

Chrysler Extended Warranty Overview

If you’re looking to buy a Chrysler extended warranty, there are two protection plans to choose from for new and pre-owned vehicles: Maximum Care and Added Care Plus. These plans are offered through Mopar®, the parts manufacturer for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), which includes the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Fiat, Ram, and Alfa Romeo brands. These vehicle service contracts have eight-year/125,000-mile (Maximum Care) and eight-year/150,000-mile (Added Care Plus) term limits.

Both Mopar Vehicle Protection Plans are only available to FCA vehicles still covered under the manufacturer’s original five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and the service contract must be purchased within the first three years or 36,000 miles of the vehicle’s in-service date.

The Maximum Care plan covers over 5,000 components, while the Added Care Plus Plan covers over 850. Here’s an overview of the systems covered by both Mopar contracts:

Engine

Brakes

Steering

Electrical

Transmission

Air conditioning

Instrumentation

Anti-lock brakes

Engine cooling and fuel

Front and rear suspension

Rear-wheel and front-wheel drive

All-wheel drive and four-wheel drive

Maximum Care covers more parts within each component category than Added Care Plus. For example, Maximum Care may cover 40 engine components, while Added Care Plus only covers 10.

The Added Care Plus plan also outlines a few unique coverages – power group, luxury group and Mopar accessories. These will likely be covered under the Maximum Care plan as well, but you’ll need to check your contract to be sure. Below, we’ve outlined what each of these coverages includes.

Added Care Plus Chrysler

Extended Warranty Coverage Included Components Power Group Rear window defroster, power window motors, power window flex track, power antenna, power seat motors, power door locks and linkage (excluding latch assembly), power sliding rear window, motor and regulator (trucks) Luxury Group Keyless entry receiver/module, trip computer, message center, overhead electronic vehicle information center, overhead electronic compass/temperature, torque converter, power sunroof motor, convertible top motor, electric mirror motor and controls, cruise control servo, headlight door motor, concealed headlamp module Mopar Accessories Audio systems (including compact disc), Sirius satellite radio, speed control, EVS (security systems), clocks, remote trunk release, transmission oil cooler, remote control outside mirrors, power sliding rear windows (trucks), MoparConnect

For both of the Chrysler extended warranty coverage options, contract holders can receive service for covered repairs at any FCA dealership nationwide. These vehicle service contracts also guarantee repair services are performed by factory-trained technicians using genuine Mopar parts.

You may also be offered additional coverage options when purchasing an extended warranty at a dealership, such as Powertrain Care or other products to protect your vehicle. The two Chrysler warranty plans mentioned above are Mopar’s best-selling plans.

Additional Perks

Both Chrysler extended warranty plans include a few additional perks. Here’s an overview:

Chrysler Extended Warranty Benefits Benefit Amount Benefit Description Rental car reimbursement $35 per day,

up to $175 per occurrence

Covers a car rental or taxi fare when your Chrysler

is in the shop for a covered repair

24-hour roadside assistance $100 per occurrence Includes towing, flat-tire changes, battery jump-starts,

fuel deliveries, and lockout help

Key fob repair/replacement $600 total Includes up to three key fob replacements or repairs Trip interruption reimbursement $1,000 total Includes lodging, meals, and car rental costs if a mechanical breakdown occurs more than 100 miles from your home

The Maximum Care plan’s rental, towing, roadside assistance, and trip interruption benefits only extend up to 100,000 miles.

What’s Not Covered Under the Chrysler Extended Warranty?

While Mopar doesn’t list its exclusions online and does not have accessible sample contracts, most extended car warranties don’t cover:

Tires and wheels

Wear-and-tear parts

Aesthetic damages like paint chips

Routine maintenance parts or services

Damages resulting from accidents or collisions

Damages resulting from environmental factors, like floods or acid rain

Also, as mentioned above, covered repair service can only be performed at an FCA dealership. This may be a limiting factor depending on how close your nearest dealership is.

Is a Chrysler Extended Warranty Worth It?

A Chrysler extended warranty’s cost-effectiveness depends on the driver. For drivers with a highly reliable Chrysler who have little stress about paying for repairs outright, an extended car warranty may not be worth the financial investment. However, vehicle reliability varies between brand models. Below, we’ll go over Chrysler’s overall reliability based on data from RepairPal.

Chrysler Average Overall Reliability Score 3.5 out of 5.0 — Average Annual Repair Cost $608 $652 Repair Frequency 0.3 times per year 0.4 times per year Repair Severity* 12% 12%

*A severe repair costs three or more times the average annual repair cost.

Based on these numbers, it may be worth it to reach out to Mopar for a quote on a Chrysler extended warranty. While it’s unlikely that your Chrysler will sustain a server repair, it’s not impossible. You should also consider your ability to pay for out-of-pocket repairs or build up an overall auto repair budget.

Another factor to look at is what Chrysler coverage you already have. Depending on the length and comprehensiveness of your factory warranty or certified pre-owned (CPO) warranty, it may be best to skip an extended warranty, especially if you don’t plan to own your Chrysler for a long time.

Here’s an overview of the existing coverage you may have with the manufacturer:

The Chrysler factory warranty package includes a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Compared to industry averages, Chrysler’s bumper-to-bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty is standard. However, Mopar also offers a Parts and Accessories Limited Warranty, which covers components like your battery and water pumps.

If you purchased a CPO Chrysler, your vehicle is covered by a seven-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which begins at the vehicle’s in-service date. Regarding your bumper-to-bumper protection, Chrysler CPOs are covered by the remaining New Vehicle Limited Warranty or for three months/3,000 miles if the original warranty has expired.

Cost of the Chrysler Extended Warranty

Based on data from FactoryWarrantyList.com, a Chrysler extended warranty costs $3,440 with a $100 deductible. This cost reflects an eight-year/100,000-mile term limit under the Maximum Care coverage plan. However, it did not list what vehicle model, age, or mileage that this plan covered. These are all factors that will affect the final cost of your warranty.

The Chrysler extended warranty offers $0, $100, and $200 deductibles, which can affect your overall coverage cost as well. Usually, a longer contract leads to more costly coverage, so keep this in mind when reaching out to Mopar for a quote.

Benefits of a Third-Party Warranty

While Mopar is one option for purchasing a Chrysler extended warranty, it’s not the only option. You can also get extended coverage for your vehicle through an independent warranty provider. Reputable extended car warranty companies offer a few benefits over their manufacturer counterparts, including:

You can choose from up to six coverage plan options to ensure you’re getting the best extended warranty for your vehicle, needs, and budget.

You can have your car serviced at dealerships as well as thousands of other licensed repair facilities nationwide rather than only at a dealership.

You can opt for a longer term limit, as some of our top providers offer term limits up to 15 years or 250,000 miles, depending on the company you choose.

Below, we’ve outlined our two top picks for third-party Chrysler coverage: Endurance and CARCHEX.

Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance is our No. 1 pick for extended car warranty coverage in the industry. Rather than acting as a contract broker, the company administers all contracts itself, which means it works directly with customers during both the quotes and claims process, no middleman required.

Here are a few Endurance highlights:

Contracts are available in every state except California.

You can choose from five coverage plans with term limits up to eight years from your coverage start date or a total of 200,000 miles.

Endurance provides sample contracts online for customers to get more information before even speaking with a sales representative.

Endurance has the best benefits package in the industry, offering identity theft protection, tire replacements and more for your first year of coverage.

CARCHEX: Best for Older Vehicles

Finding coverage for older, high-mileage cars can be hard, but CARCHEX is a reputable choice for drivers with these types of vehicles. The provider sells plans in every U.S. state and is backed by industry experts like Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, and Edmunds.com.

Here’s an overview of CARCHEX:

You can choose from five coverage plans.

The provider can cover cars up to 20 years old.

CARCHEX is one of the oldest providers in the industry, having been in business for over 20 years.

You can look through CARCHEX sample contracts to learn the ins and outs of its coverage plans before signing on the dotted line.

