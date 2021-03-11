Hyundai Releases Teaser Images of New STARIA Multi-Purpose Vehicle

Hyundai and Kia have been revealing teaser images left and right these days. First, it was Kia with the EV6, then Hyundai with the Kona N. And now we have the Hyundai STARIA. Described as a multi-purpose vehicle by Hyundai, the STARIA represents the automaker’s more holistic vision for future transportation. The STARIA is part of Hyundai’s Progress for Humanity initiative, which means they want to move from being a traditional manufacturer to a “smart mobility solution provider.”

“STARIA is Hyundai’s new multi-purpose vehicle lineup that opens up a new mobility era,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hyundai Design. “STARIA will provide a completely new experience and value proposition for customers through its unprecedented design features.”

Styling & Design

While details are still forthcoming, the teaser images reflect the STARIA’s space-age look. Based on what we can see in the images, the front is characterized by a long, horizontal daytime running light. According to Hyundai, the inside is just as modern and expansive, thanks in part to the panoramic windows. Although Hyundai has not said much else yet, they do say the STARIA will have plenty of driver-centric features.

STARIA Meaning

The name is a combination of two words, Star and Ria. The Oxford Advanced American Dictionary defines Ria as a long narrow area of water formed when a river valley floods.

Availability

Hyundai will reveal more information about the STARIA in the coming weeks. A Premium trim level is also expected to debut for select markets.