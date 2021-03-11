Win a 2021 Aston Martin DBX & $20,000 Cash!

When you are rushing between work meetings, church activities, band practice, and grocery shopping, a fast SUV with a practical edge and upscale finishes is a refuge during the hustle. In this latest Omaze campaign, you can win a 2021 DBX, Aston Martin’s first all-wheel drive “family car.” With this kind of high performance, all wrapped up in punctuality and practicality (of course), the DBX could cause even James Bond himself to settle into a more quiet life.

What You Can Win: 2021 Aston Martin DBX

The Aston Martin DBX is the perfect vehicle for enjoying your daily commute in real style. Regain your breath in-between appointments by sliding into the leather seats and rolling back the panoramic glass sunroof for some fresh air. Outfitted with a signature Aston Martin front grille, 22-inch wheels, and rear duckbill lighting, the exterior of the DBX is both sporty and luxurious.

The DBX keeps that sporty promise in the form of a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo engine that delivers 542 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque. Top speed is clocked at 180 mph with a zero to 60 time of 4.2 seconds. While the DBX can seat up to five passengers, you will probably want to sneak away to take a solo joyride for the pure thrill of it. Another thrill is the additional $20,000 cash that comes with this Omaze campaign!

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win a 2021 Aston Martin DBX and $20,000 by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, your donation benefits the Paul Walker Foundation, an organization that focuses on generating small and big acts of spontaneous goodwill. Their mission is simply to “do good.” One way they seek to do that is by providing scholarships and grants to students and initiatives focused on changing the world for the better. Your donation will go directly to aid the Paul Walker Foundation’s efforts to do good wherever and whenever they can.