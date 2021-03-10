Win a 1-of-10 Mustang RTR Spec 5 & VIP Access to a Formula Drift Race

If you dreamed of flying as a kid, then a car that hits speeds in the 200 mph range comes pretty dang close to fulfilling that childhood fantasy. In this latest campaign from Omaze, you have the chance to win this Mustang RTR Spec 5, one of only 10 models engineered and designed by RTR for their 10th anniversary. The pleasure of controlling a well-balanced machine that effortlessly accelerates, handles, and brakes seems a decent trade-off to sprouting wings.

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you participate in this campaign.

What You Can Win: Mustang RTR Spec 5

The Mustang RTR Spec 5 is the perfect vehicle for anyone who loves driving purely for the thrill of it. Wide-bodied and outfitted with flared fenders, hood vents, and a rear diffuser, this Mustang is built to represent the power underneath its hood. Power that is managed by the 5.0 Coyote engine with a Ford Performance supercharger and 10-speed automatic. The RTR Spec 5 generates 750 horsepower and 670 lb-ft. of torque.

When you take a seat in the all-black interior of the RTR Spec 5, you can fill the other three seats with friends and family or decide to really test out the power-to-weight ratio on a solo drive. You can also drive your new RTR to the included Formula Drift Race (of your choice) that comes with a shiny VIP badge, your own gear to wear, and a hangout session with Vaughn Gittin Jr.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win this 1-of-10 Mustang RTR Spec 5 & VIP access to a Formula Drift race by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, you benefit Folds of Honor, an organization that gives scholarships to families with disabled service members or who have lost loved ones. They provide scholarships to support homeschooling for grades K-12, private education tuition, and higher education for spouses and children. To date, they’ve awarded over 29,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.