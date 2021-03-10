Allstate Vehicle Service Contract 2021 Review

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Allstate Vehicle Service Contract Review In Our Opinion: Allstate vehicle service contracts are on par with competitor coverage options. Customers can choose between three coverage options, all of which are transferable. However, these contracts do have strict eligibility requirements. Industry Standing: Coverage: Customer Service: Pros: Transferable $50 deductible Backed by a top-rated insurance provider Cons: Not available in California and Massachusetts Eligible vehicles must have less than 50,000 miles on the odometer and be less than 4 model years old 3.5

An Allstate vehicle service contract can help you save money on car repairs that are needed after your car’s factory warranty expires. This review takes a closer look at Allstate vehicle service contract coverage, costs, customer reviews, and more.

We’ve also reviewed the best extended car warranty companies, and we’ll take a look at how Allstate vehicle service contracts stack up against industry-leading plans. As always, it’s smart to get quotes from multiple providers before choosing the right coverage for you. You’ll need to reach out to Allstate for pricing for your vehicle, but you can start comparing personalized quotes from our top recommended companies below.

Allstate Vehicle Service Contract: What You Need to Know

Allstate vehicle service contract plans cover a variety of part repairs and replacements in the case of a mechanical failure. These plans pay 100% of covered parts and labor charges, minus a $50 deductible.

Allstate is a top-rated insurance provider that sells insurance products in all 50 states and vehicle protection plans in all states except California and Massachusetts.

Allstate Vehicle Service Contract Coverage

There are three Allstate vehicle service contract options to choose from: Powertrain, Core Systems, and Comfort & Tech. Each covers a range of components from the engine and transmission to convenience items like the cruise control and keyless entry systems.

Here is a breakdown of each Allstate vehicle service contract:

Powertrain: Covers your car’s most essential parts, including the engine, transmission, and drive axle

Covers your car’s most essential parts, including the engine, transmission, and drive axle Core Systems: Protects your brakes, steering, suspension, electrical systems, and more, but does not cover powertrain components

Protects your brakes, steering, suspension, electrical systems, and more, but does not cover powertrain components Comfort & Tech: Covers air conditioning and heating systems, convenience tech, and safety tech features

Allstate Vehicle Service Contract Added Benefits

All three Allstate vehicle service contracts come with the following benefits:

Roadside assistance: Covers emergency road services, lockout assistance, and towing up to $100 per occurrence

Covers emergency road services, lockout assistance, and towing up to $100 per occurrence Alternate transportation: Reimburses you for a car rental, rideshare, or taxi up to $40 per day for a maximum of seven days

Reimburses you for a car rental, rideshare, or taxi up to $40 per day for a maximum of seven days Trip interruption: Reimburses you up to $500 per occurrence for a maximum of three days if your car breaks down more than 100 miles away from home

Additional Allstate Warranty Products

In addition to the comprehensive Allstate vehicle service contracts listed above, the provider offers specialty tire and wheel protection and windshield and rent repair coverage:

Allstate Tire and Wheel: If a tire or wheel is damaged and needs to be replaced, this protection covers the cost of a new tire or wheel, as well as mounting, balancing, valve stems, tire pressure sensors, and disposal of the damaged part. There is no deductible with this plan and no limit on the number of times it can be used.

If a tire or wheel is damaged and needs to be replaced, this protection covers the cost of a new tire or wheel, as well as mounting, balancing, valve stems, tire pressure sensors, and disposal of the damaged part. There is no deductible with this plan and no limit on the number of times it can be used. Allstate Windshield and Dent Repair: This plan repairs windshield cracks up to 6 inches long, glass chips up to 1.5 inches in diameter, and paintless repairs for dents up to 4 inches. There is no deductible with this plan, but it is not available in Arizona.

Allstate Vehicle Service Contract Cost

The cost of an Allstate vehicle service contract depends largely on the year, make, model, and mileage of your vehicle, among other factors such as:

Location

Provider

Length of coverage

Allstate vehicle service contracts come with a $50 deductible, but there is no further cost information available on the company’s website.

Allstate Reviews

Allstate has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). This bodes well for the company’s business practices. While there were no customer reviews on the BBB website regarding Allstate vehicle service contracts, customers do have positive things to say about Allstate’s customer service and car insurance products.

Positive customer reviews praise courteous representatives, easy windshield replacements, and long-term customer satisfaction. Negative reviews warn of trouble getting coverage for certain repairs.

Final Thoughts: Allstate Vehicle Service Contract

Allstate vehicle service contracts offer comprehensive coverage and impressive tire and wheel and dent and windshield coverage. An Allstate vehicle service contract could be a good option for drivers who:

Want specific coverage for tires, wheels, glass, and body damage

Want wrap coverage to supplement a lengthy factory powertrain warranty

Have Allstate car insurance and could receive additional discounts for bundling coverage

