Engineers have been testing the GMC Hummer EV in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. During the winter tests, engineers send the Hummer EV over different slippery surfaces to calibrate vital systems like the stability control and all-wheel drive.

GMC will reveal more info on Saturday, April 3rd, about the Hummer EV. The automaker will hold an event on its website at 5 p.m. Eastern but is also planning an announcement during the Final Four. Customer reservations will open on that same date.