2022 Ford Super Duty to Receive New Tech & Styling Updates

Work smarter, not harder. That’s the idea behind the latest tech updates for the 2022 Ford Super Duty. To complement the new range of interior technology, Ford is also offering different styling packages and exterior colors for the 2022 Super Duty. Owners of Super Duty trucks count on their vehicles to handle some of the roughest and dirtiest jobs, but there is no reason you can’t look good and enjoy cool tech while doing it. At least, according to Ford.

“Super Duty customers aren’t just working harder these days; they are also working smarter,” explained Todd Eckert, Ford Truck Group Marketing manager. “We’re further helping our customers raise their game and get the job done with purposeful technology through the introduction of SYNC 4 with a larger 12-inch screen and 24/7 cloud connectivity for both their truck and mobile devices.”

The Super Duty’s new 12-inch center touchscreen, which Ford describes as landscape-oriented, is standard on Lariat and above. While the screen can split to accommodate different functions at once, like navigation and audio, Ford included physical buttons below the screen as well. The new touchscreen supports SYNC 4, which now has twice the computing power and updated voice recognition technology, according to Ford.

SYNC 4 allows for wireless use of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with all of the SYNC AppLink apps. Suppose you forget something about your new Super Duty, no worries there. A digital owner’s manual is available via the new SYNC 4 system. Furthermore, the 2022 Super Duty is available with a variety of standard and optional Co-Pilot360 features.

“These additions build on the major updates we made for 2020, and we keep working hard to bring the best in capability and productivity to assist our hardworking Super Duty customers every day,” Eckert said.

New Appearance Packages

Ford is offering two new styling and appearance packages for the 2022 Super Duty. The Lariat Sport Appearance Package includes body-color bumpers, exterior mirrors, and grille, plus a chrome exhaust tip and black platform running boards. Meanwhile, the Black Appearance Package is now available for the Super Duty XLT. The package includes 20-inch Ebony Black wheels, body-color bumpers and grille bars, and six-inch Ebony Black running boards – even the exterior Ford ovals are black.

New available colors inside and out include a Baja interior for Lariat, a Navy Pier and Light Slate interior for Limited, and an Atlas Blue exterior color. The Tremor Off-Road package will also be available for the 2022 Super Duty.

2022 Ford Super Duty Lariat Tremor. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Powertrain Specs

The 2022 Ford Super Duty is available with either a 7.3-liter gas V8 or a 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel. The 7.3 gas V8 produces 430 horsepower and 475 lb-ft. of torque, while the 6.7 Power Stroke delivers 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft. of torque.

When properly equipped, the 2022 Ford Super Duty will tow a maximum of 37,000 lbs. (gooseneck), 32,500 lbs. (fifth-wheel), and 24,200 lbs. (conventional). Maximum payload capacity, when properly equipped, is 7,850 lbs.

2022 Ford Super Duty Availability

The 2022 Super Duty will arrive at Ford dealerships this summer. The truck is manufactured at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, and Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, Ohio.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.