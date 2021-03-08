Win a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S & $20,000 Cash!

When you can experience superb performance from the driver’s seat, you don’t have to buy tickets to the latest opera or rock concert. Orchestrated to deliver high performance in every situation, the Porsche 911 is a thrilling composition of automotive technical achievement. And now, you have the chance to win a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S in this latest campaign from Omaze. However, if you happen to like music, there is always the Burmester surround sound to enjoy as you push the limits of what a sports car like the 911 is truly capable of.

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you participate in this campaign.

What You Can Win: Porsche 911 Turbo S

Whether commuting to work or driving on the track, the 911 Turbo S demonstrates what sports cars engineered in 2021 can deliver in terms of speed, handling, and technological perks. You can seat up to four passengers in the 18-way sport seats, so no one is left out when you take that Sunday joyride.

While passengers will enjoy the scenery flashing by, the driver gets to view the digital gauge cluster and 10.9-inch infotainment screen. To fine-tune the Porsche 911’s performance, you can enable Sport+ mode that adjusts things like the rear wing and front spoiler for better aerodynamics.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S delivers a roaring 640 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. torque to hit a top speed of 205 mph. In ideal driving conditions, the 911 Turbo S can hit 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds. To deliver those numbers, the engine, a 3.8-liter flat-six with twin turbos, uses an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic and sport exhaust system. It also looks pretty cool with those yellow calipers, 20”/21” center-lock wheels, and GT silver metallic paint job. Even cooler is the $20,000 cash that comes with this latest Omaze campaign.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, you are benefiting International Medical Corps, an organization that works on a global level. This charity works hard to deliver aid or training to those facing conflict, disaster, and disease. Your donations will go towards establishing an Emergency Response Drawdown. Medical Corps will use that fund in emergency situations to provide faster and more effective relief when people need it the most.