When your home is on wheels, the open road has even more possibilities. In this latest campaign from Omaze, you have the chance to win a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van with an $80,000 Vansmith Conversion. Whether for occasional weekend trips or the kickstart of a new nomadic lifestyle, you can cook, entertain, and sleep from the comfort of your home on four wheels.

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you participate in this campaign.

The Ultimate Getaway Machine!

This Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van is converted into a practical yet fun vehicle for enjoying nature without ever having to leave the great outdoors. Sleep underneath the stars or get comfortable in the full-sized bed with the roof fan going and LED lights that illuminate the cedar ceiling. The power for your home-away-from-home comes from a 100W solar power system which keeps – among other things – the Isotherm Cruise 85 Fridge going and your sparkling water perfectly chilled.

Showering can be done with the freshwater system which the 60-inch galley kitchen also takes advantage of while some exterior upgrades are left up to you. You can choose between a rear bike rack or storage box, upgraded suspension, all-terrain tires, and more.

Powered by a 3.0 turbo-diesel V6 and seven-speed automatic, this Sprinter Van offers up 325 lb-ft. of torque for your outdoor adventures. The maximum towing capacity is 5,000 lbs, just fine for a few full-sized ATVs or a small trailer for extra storage.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win a Sprinter Van with an $80,000 Vansmith Conversion by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign. Your fully equipped Sprinter Van is either delivered to you or the adventure can start right away if you choose to be flown out to the Vansmith Shop in Colorado (and then a road trip back home!).

By participating in this campaign, you protect and preserve America’s outdoor climbing areas and natural environments through a nonprofit called Access Fund. They send out conservation teams to perform maintenance and repairs all across the country, keeping climbing sites open and running. Access Fund also represents climber’s interests directly through their Policy Program, working with state and federal agencies along with tribal governments for the best possible legislation and land management.