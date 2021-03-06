Win an Audi RS 6 Avant & $20,000 Cash!

If you love bold design, luxury features, and have a certain nostalgia for the 70s, then wagons being represented in the luxury car segment must delight you. Now in Omaze’s latest campaign, you can drive away in the 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant as one of the first people in the U.S. to enjoy a long-roofed Audi. When you own a wagon, you have seating and cargo space reminiscent of an SUV without the bulk of the larger vehicle.

Of course, it helps that Audi ditched the faux wood trim you remember from your family station wagon and replaced it with sleek, modern finishes. If that’s not enough, it also comes with $20,000 cash as part of this Omaze campaign.

What You Win: Audi RS 6 Avant

The Audi RS 6 Avant is still a family vehicle at its sleek core. Audi’s wagon seats five comfortably, making it the perfect vehicle to enjoy everyday commutes or road tripping in distinct style and comfort. The seats are a sharp black with red accents where passengers can sit back and enjoy the Bang & Olufsen sound system while the driver has access to a heads-up display. The red theme flows to the outside with red brake calipers paired with Audi’s Sebring Black exterior paint.

Family vehicle doesn’t mean a typical drivetrain. The Audi RS 6 Avant features a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that delivers 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. of torque with the help of its eight-speed Triptronic automatic. When pushed to the max, the RS 6 hits 174 mph with a zero to 60 mph time of just 3.1 seconds (in ideal driving conditions, of course).

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win an Audi RS 6 Avant and $20,000 by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, you are benefiting the Petersen Automotive Museum, an organization dedicated to presenting and exploring automotive history. They also focus on reaching out to underserved communities, which means your generosity helps the museum build its education programs in the community. This particular Omaze campaign also raises funds for Charities Aid Foundation America.