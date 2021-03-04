2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo: Powerful Turbo S Variant, New Gravel Mode & More

If you want your daily driver to look like an SUV, sedan, elongated coupe, and a wagon all at once, then look no further than the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Regardless of what you call it, don’t call the Taycan Cross Turismo late to dinner. And while that expression is often used colloquially, we might opt for it in the literal sense here. The Taycan Cross Turismo will never be late to anything because it is (in the words of my colleague Tony Borroz) fast with a capital F!

There are four distinct trim levels in this Porsche family: Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo (i.e. the fast one). Here is a closer look at the model lineup, including standard features, performance specs, and pricing.

Standard Features

An 800-volt battery architecture and Porsche’s Adaptive Suspension Management underpin every Taycan Cross Turismo variant. Porsche’s “Performance Battery Plus” is standard, which is a fancy way of saying the Taycan Cross Turismo comes with a larger capacity battery. Every model features a dual-motor all-wheel drive system, two-speed rear transmission, adaptive aerodynamics, and a panoramic glass roof.

Porsche’s PCM system, complete with navigation, infotainment, and charging systems, is standard. Three years of Porsche Connect services come complimentary. The tech and connectivity suite supports things like wireless Apple CarPlay, Apple Music, and various over-the-air updates. Additionally, three-years of free Electrify America charging is also included.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Photo: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Optional Equipment

Optional features are abundant for the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Exterior-wise, a special Off-Road Design Package comes with 20-inch wheels, while 21-inch wheels are also available. For those weekend getaways, a rear-mounted bike rack is available from Tequipment. Inside, drivers can option their Taycan Cross Turismo with massaging seats, a heads-up display, and Bose and Burmester audio systems. Various safety systems like Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Parking Support, and Active Lane Keep are included in the optional Porsche InnoDrive package.

Zero to 60 Times

The Porsche Taycan recently secured the indoor land speed record in New Orleans. Similarly, the Taycan Cross Turismo is also quick on its feet. The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo and Taycan 4 Cross Turismo hit 60 mph in 3.9 and 4.8 seconds, respectively. The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo will do the same deed but in 3.1 seconds. And of course, the fastest of the pack is the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, which sprints to 60 in just 2.7 seconds.

Gravel Mode

When exploring the north forty, the standard Gravel model will come in handy. Gravel mode raises the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo an extra 10 millimeters and adjusts the suspension and traction control systems to increase grip on non-paved surfaces.

Photo: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Pricing & Availability

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo starts at $92,250, which includes the $1,350 destination charge. Expect the Taycan Cross Turismo at Porsche dealerships this summer. According to Porsche, EPA range figures will be available closer to that time.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Gallery

Photos & Source: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.