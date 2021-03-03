Win a 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe & $20,000 Cash!

There is something about driving an SUV, the extra legroom or height, that can make you feel on top of things. Add a sporty edge, and then those trips to work or soccer practice get a whole new dynamic. In Omaze’s latest campaign, you have a chance to win this Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe, the sportiest SUV in their lineup. No more fighting for the two seats in a sports car when this SUV can seat four!

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you participate in this campaign.

2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe

The Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe is a great vehicle for spicing up everyday life without sacrificing function. The Houndstooth interior is a throwback to the Porsche 911s from the 1960s, offsetting the black and silver leather nicely. Burmester surround sound, heated steering wheel and grab handles, along with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen (with night vision) top off the interior of this SUV.

A polished carbon-fiber roof is paired with the power of a 453-horsepower twin-turbo V8 engine with paddle shifters. The top speed is 167 mph with a zero to 60 time of 4.2 seconds. This SUV really stays true to its sports car roots while allowing for your friends, kids, and family pets to buckle in for the ride. The fact it comes with $20,000 in cash only adds to the appeal, that is a lot of grocery money after all, and you would certainly have the room to store it.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win this Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, you are benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, an organization that treats 10 million kids a year. Your generosity helps in building out and improving an Epilepsy Monitoring Unit at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. 470,000 kids all across America find themselves directly affected by Epilepsy and CMN Hospital firmly believes: “Change kids’ health, change the future.”