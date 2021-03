At the Infiniti Arizona Testing Center, engineers have evaluated the handling of the QX60 over various surfaces, from concrete, asphalt, and dirt, to the brutal “Belgian blocks.” These blocks are sections of rough roads with protruding stones, washboard surfaces, and deep potholes.

The reason for all this hard and heavy driving? To make sure the 2022 QX60 can tow its maximum rating of 6,000 lbs. Play the video to see the QX60’s engineers in action!