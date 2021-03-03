AAA Extended Warranty Review (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

AAA Extended Warranty Review In Our Opinion: AAA extended warranties are a strong option for those who are already AAA members. The coverage is long-lasting and available to older cars. However, there are more coverage options to choose from if you opt for different providers. Industry Standing: Coverage: Customer Service: Pros: Coverage for older vehicles available Four levels of coverage to choose from High coverage limits up to 7 years/230,000 miles Cons: Warranty plans not available from all regional AAA clubs Coverage details may vary between clubs that do offer warranty plans 3

Deciding whether to purchase a AAA extended warranty? This review provides all the information you need to determine whether AAA’s extended coverage is right for you.

From plan details to pricing to customer reviews, we will take a deep dive into AAA extended warranty coverage. We’ve also reviewed the best extended car warranty companies in the industry, and we’ll see how AAA stacks up against the competition.

When purchasing an auto warranty, it’s smart to get quotes from multiple providers before signing a contract. This way, you can make sure you’re getting the best bang for your buck. To get a AAA extended warranty quote, you’ll need to reach out to your local club, but you can go ahead and start getting free, personalized quotes from our top recommended providers below.

Top Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

AAA Extended Warranty: What You Need to Know

There are 42 regional AAA clubs across the U.S. and Canada, and depending on your location, your AAA extended warranty offer will vary. Not all AAA clubs have extended warranty packages. For example, AAA Auto Club South that serves Tennessee, Florida, and Georgia stopped offering an extended warranty in 2018. But AAA Carolinas, which serves North and South Carolina, offers comprehensive extended warranty plans.



This review will use AAA Carolinas coverage as an example of what to expect from a AAA extended warranty. A representative of AAA Carolinas informed our research team that coverage does not vary much between clubs that offer warranties.

AAA Extended Warranty Coverage

AAA Carolinas offers customers the choice of four AAA extended warranty plans: Essential, Essential Plus, Comprehensive, and Exclusionary. Any extended warranty plan from the provider can cover your vehicle up to seven years or 230,000 miles.

Here’s a breakdown of the covered components each plan offers:

AAA Extended Warranty Essential Essential Plus Comprehensive Exclusionary Engine ? ? ? ? Transmission ? ? ? ? Turbo/ Supercharger ? ? ? ? Air Conditioning and Heating ? ? ? ? Transfer Case ? ? ? ? Drive System ? ? ? ? Cooling System ? ? ? ? Electrical ? ? ? ? Front and Rear Suspension ? ? ? Anti-Lock Braking System ? ? ? Brakes ? ? ? Steering ? ? ? Audio ? ? Hybrid Vehicles ? ? Entertainment ? Navigation ?

With each AAA extended warranty plan, you’ll get added benefits including:

Battery coverage

Trip interruption coverage of $75 per day for up to three days if you break down far from home and have to stay overnight while your vehicle is repaired

Rental car reimbursement of $35 per day up to five days while your car is in the shop

One other nice benefit of the AAA extended warranty is that you can self-approve claims up to $500 if the claims administration office is closed and you need a quick repair.

All AAA extended warranty plans offered by AAA Carolinas come with a $100 deductible that is reduced to $50 when you take your car to an AAA-authorized repair facility and further reduced to $0 when you take your car to a club-owned repair facility. Additionally, the club offers zero-interest payments for two years. This may differ from club to club, so be sure to verify payment details when you call your local AAA for a quote.

AAA Warranty Exclusions

Like all vehicle protection plans, AAA extended warranty coverage has a few exclusions. Examples of items your AAA plan will not cover include:

Collision damage

Theft or vandalism

Environmental damage

Damage due to misuse, abuse, or neglect

Wear-and-tear items like tires, windshield wipers, and brake pads

AAA Extended Warranty Cost

AAA extended warranty costs are not available online. However, our research team found that the average extended warranty costs between $1,300 and $4,600 for three to seven years of coverage. If you receive a quote from AAA that falls in the middle of that range, it’s probably a fair deal.

The cost of your AAA extended warranty will vary depending on the following factors:

Where you live

Level of coverage you choose

Length of coverage you choose

Number of miles on your odometer

Make, model, and year of your vehicle

AAA Reviews

AAA Carolinas has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). However, each regional club has its own BBB rating, so be sure to look up your local club for insight into its customer service.

AAA offers a number of products for drivers, the most popular of which are roadside assistance and insurance. In general, AAA has a great reputation for providing fast, quality service to drivers in need. However, extended service plans are not among the company’s top services, so there aren’t many customer reviews online specifically pertaining to the AAA extended warranty.

How Do AAA Warranties Work?

You can get a free quote for an AAA extended warranty online or by calling your local AAA club. It’s important to note that you do not have to be a AAA member to get a quote for a AAA extended warranty. However, you do need to be a AAA member to purchase an extended warranty plan.

Customers who own an active AAA extended warranty can file a claim by calling 866-411-3076. Have your AAA membership number ready so that an agent can pull your plan information up and help you accordingly. All covered repairs must be approved by your AAA club before being completed.

Final Thoughts: AAA Extended Warranty

Overall, the AAA extended warranty provides comprehensive coverage, and at the right price, it could be worth it for eligible drivers. However, you’ll need to reach out to your local AAA club for details about the price and coverage of vehicle service contracts available in your area.

An AAA extended warranty may be a good option for drivers who are already AAA members or who want to become AAA members. If you find this company’s coverage isn’t right for you or if your local club doesn’t offer car warranties, you can learn about our top recommended providers below.

Our Top Picks for Extended Warranty Coverage

Whether you’re interested in a AAA extended warranty or not, it’s a good idea to look into other warranty companies. There are plenty of reputable extended car warranty companies that could be a good fit for your vehicle needs and budget.

We recommend drivers look into Endurance for the industry’s best coverage and added benefits or CarShield for a budget-friendly provider that doesn’t sacrifice quality. Learn more about each provider and compare free quotes below.

Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance extended warranties offer the highest-quality coverage in the industry. The provider has six extended warranty plans for customers to choose from, ranging from bumper-to-bumper to powertrain coverage. Benefits that come with each plan for the lifetime of your warranty include:

Roadside assistance

Trip interruption reimbursement

Rental car or other substitute transportation reimbursement

Plus, for your first year of coverage, you will also get the following benefits through the Endurance Elite Membership program:

Personal concierge service

Two tire repairs or replacements

One key fob repair or replacement

Repair financing loans up to $5,000

Identity theft protection and recovery services

$250 in vouchers to be used on shopping, dining, and hotels

If you want to keep these benefits after your first year, you can extend your Endurance Elite Membership for an annual fee.

Learn more about this provider by reading our full Endurance warranty review, and get a free quote below.

Best Overall Get Quote (877) 374-1840 Industry veteran that handles your plan directly, from quote to claim

CarShield: Best Prices

CarShield offers the best extended car warranty for drivers on a budget thanks to its flexible payment plans and low monthly premiums.

CarShield has six plans to choose from, including a specialty plan for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. All warranties come with the following benefits:

Roadside assistance

Coverage up to 200,000 miles

Deductible options as low as $0

Payments made directly to the repair shop

Learn more in our full CarShield review, and reach out for a personalized quote below.