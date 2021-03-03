2022 Volvo C40 Recharge: Stunning Rendition of Swedish Technology & Style

You can think of the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge as a sloped-roof sibling of the XC40 Recharge. But unlike the latter, the latest C40 Recharge is Volvo’s first electric-only model and is spearheading the Swedish automaker’s assault towards electrification.

“The C40 Recharge represents the future of Volvo and shows where we are going,” said Henrik Green, Chief Technology Officer at Volvo. “It is fully electric, offered online only with a convenient care package, and will be available for quick delivery. Getting a new Volvo has never been this attractive.”

Before we get to the juicy parts, allow me to shed some light on the new C40 Recharge’s exclusive online availability.

Online Sales Only

As Volvo aims to become a fully electric carmaker by 2030, part of the strategy is to strengthen its online sales network for its EV offerings. And it all starts with the 2022 C40 Recharge. “The future of Volvo Cars is defined by three pillars: electric, online, and growth,” said Lex Kerssemakers, Volvo Head of Global Commercial Operations. “We want to offer our customers peace of mind and a care-free way of having a Volvo. Simplification and convenience are key to everything we do.”

Additionally, fully-electric Volvos will come with the brand’s Care by Volvo package, an all-inclusive suite of service, warranty, roadside assistance, available insurance, and home charging packages for hassle-free ownership. Volvo claims customers can choose from pre-configured electric cars that are “ready for simple and convenient ordering and quick delivery.” Just like ordering a Tesla, then, apart from the speedy delivery part.

But unlike Tesla, Volvo will continue building stronger customer relationships with dealerships and retail partners, which are still accountable for selling, delivering, and servicing the vehicles.

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge. Photo: Volvo Car Group.

Volvo C40 Recharge: About That Shape

The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge is riding on the same CMA underpinnings as the XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2. Expectedly, it also shares the XC40 Recharge’s electric powertrain. But that shape – particularly that bulbous rump – is unique to the C40 Recharge, and it works. It has the right amount of angles to merit a second look, but not too much to polarize the senses.

That striking rear end is like a breath of fresh air with its lower roofline and fancy taillights. In my eyes, the C40 Recharge looks better-sorted than comparable German coupe SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and BMW X4. Moreover, the ‘C’ appellation harks back to the C70 coupe and convertible (manufactured from 1996 to 2013) and the iconic C30 three-door hatchback from 2006. Granted, the C40 Recharge is not a proper coupe with four-doors and a liftback tailgate, but I’m letting it pass in the name of that shapely rear end.

Photo: Volvo Car Group.

Two Electric Motors & a Whole Lot of Oomph

Like XC40 Recharge, the Volvo C40 Recharge has two electric motors, one in the front and one in the back. Under the floor is a 78 kWh battery pack, juicing up the motors to pump out a combined output of 408 horsepower and 486 lb-ft. of torque. With that much power, Volvo claims the C40 Recharge scoots to 60 mph from a standstill in just 4.7 seconds, a decent time for a five-passenger crossover.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Range & Charging

The 2022 XC40 Recharge has an EPA-estimated 210 miles of range. You can recharge the batteries from zero to 80 percent in around 40 minutes using a 150 kW DC fast-charger.

Cow-Friendly Interior

The newest C40 Recharge is also the first Volvo to have a leather-free interior. Customers have free reign in choosing from Volvo’s array of colors and décor options unique to the C40 Recharge. It also gets an Android-based infotainment system that comes with built-in Google Maps, Google Assistant, and access to the Google Play Store to download your favorite apps. Befitting a modern EV, the C40 Recharge also comes with unlimited data and over-the-air (OTA) software updates like a typical smartphone.

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge: Pricing & Availability

Unfortunately, Volvo failed to discuss the pricing and trim options for its 2022 C40 Recharge EV, but we have an idea. Whereas a 2021 XC40 Recharge starts at the $55,000 mark, we’re assuming base prices to reach upwards of $60,000 for the newest C40 Recharge.

Production begins this fall at the Volvo Cars plant in Ghent, Belgium, where Volvo also builds the XC40 Recharge. The first U.S. deliveries – after ordering online, of course – will arrive in early 2022.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Volvo Car Group.