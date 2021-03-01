Hot Wheels Unleashed Trailer: New Racing Game Coming This Fall

There’s a new Hot Wheels game coming out for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Called Hot Wheels Unleashed, it looks to have realistic graphics and a physics engine with high fidelity. According to Milestone (the game’s producers), Hot Wheels Unleashed will have the world’s raddest cars, the most insane tracks, and the most exciting races.

The big question, as with all Hot Wheels games, is will it be as fun as actually taking over your living room to build that totally cool track. Check out the game trailer, and let us know what you think. Hot Wheels Unleashed is set for release on September 30th.