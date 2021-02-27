What’s Covered Under a Bumper-to-Bumper Extended Warranty? (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage is exclusionary and protects most car components.

A bumper-to-bumper extended warranty may be more expensive than other warranty contracts.

Look to reputable providers for high-quality coverage.

Exclusionary bumper-to-bumper extended warranty plans are the highest level of coverage available from any manufacturer or third-party extended car warranty provider. However, even the most comprehensive plans have their limitations.

In this review, we go over the basics of a bumper-to-bumper extended warranty, including covered components, typical exclusions, costs, and more. We also provide reviews of the best extended car warranty companies that offer bumper-to-bumper plans.

What Is a Bumper-to-Bumper Extended Warranty?

A bumper-to-bumper extended warranty is the highest level of warranty protection offered by a car manufacturer or third-party provider. Bumper-to-bumper extended warranties cover most car parts after mechanical breakdowns.

Bumper-to-bumper coverage is offered for new vehicles through manufacturers’ limited factory warranties. These plans typically last about three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. To keep your car protected after your manufacturer’s coverage expires, you can either purchase a bumper-to-bumper extended warranty from the manufacturer or from a third-party provider.

What Does a Bumper-to-Bumper Extended Warranty Cover?

A bumper-to-bumper extended warranty covers most mechanical components between the front and rear bumpers of your vehicle. Bumper-to-bumper plans are exclusionary, so there will only be a few excluded components listed in your contract.

Typically, these types of plans include coverage for parts and systems including the:

Brakes

Engine

Drive axles

Suspension

Fuel system

Transmission

Air conditioning

Seals and gaskets

Electrical components

Engine cooling system

What’s Not Covered?

Ironically, a bumper-to-bumper extended warranty doesn’t cover the bumpers themselves. Other common items that are excluded from full-coverage plans are as follows:

Collision damage

Interior upholstery

Environmental damage

Auto glass and lightbulbs

Routine maintenance services

Damage from misuse, abuse, or neglect

Wear-and-tear items like brake pads and wiper blades

Cosmetic damage such as paint scratches, dents, and dings

Damage from lack of maintenance or improper maintenance

Although bumper-to-bumper extended warranties don’t cover maintenance services like oil changes and tire rotations, most automakers and third-party providers require you to follow your manufacturer-recommended service schedule in order to keep your warranty valid.

Added Benefits

Most manufacturer and third-party bumper-to-bumper extended warranty plans come with perks like:

24/7 roadside assistance: Cover services such as lockouts, battery jump-starts, emergency fuel deliveries, and more

Cover services such as lockouts, battery jump-starts, emergency fuel deliveries, and more Courtesy towing: Coverage for towing to the nearest dealership or, if you have a third-party warranty, the certified repair facility of your choice

Coverage for towing to the nearest dealership or, if you have a third-party warranty, the certified repair facility of your choice Trip interruption coverage: Reimbursement for meals and lodging if your vehicle breaks down far from your home and you have to stay overnight while it’s being repaired

Reimbursement for meals and lodging if your vehicle breaks down far from your home and you have to stay overnight while it’s being repaired Rental car reimbursement: Coverage for alternative transportation while your vehicle is at the repair shop for a covered service

Exact coverage details and added perks vary depending on the provider you choose.

Who Has the Best Bumper-to-Bumper Extended Warranty?

Our review team has analyzed every major warranty provider, taking a look at plan options, costs, customer reviews, company reputations, and more. Based on this research, we’ve determined that Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield offer the best bumper-to-bumper extended warranty plans on the market.

Here’s a closer look at the bumper-to-bumper plans offered by each company:

#1 Endurance Supreme Coverage

The Endurance Supreme bumper-to-bumper extended warranty is best for drivers who want:

Comprehensive coverage

Low monthly financing terms

Helpful customer service representatives

The most extensive perks offered by any reputable extended car warranty company

The Supreme plan covers all major vehicle parts and has standard exclusions. All Endurance plans come with roadside assistance, rental car coverage, and trip interruption coverage for the duration of your warranty, The provider also includes a free year of enrollment into the Endurance Elite Membership program with every plan. This provides extra benefits such as:

Additional roadside assistance

Up to $5,000 in repair financing loans

Key fob and tire repairs or replacements

Identity theft protection and recovery assistance

$250 in vouchers to spend on shopping, dining, and hotels

Personal concierge service to make reservations or get directions

Learn more about coverage in our complete Endurance warranty review. You can also get a free, no-obligation quote for an Endurance bumper-to-bumper extended warranty below.

#2 CARCHEX Titanium Coverage

CARCHEX may be the best choice for drivers who want a provider that:

Has thousands of positive customer reviews online

Offers coverage terms up to 10 years or 250,000 miles

Partners with major auto industry experts like Kelley Blue Book and CARFAX

The CARCHEX Titanium plan is an exclusionary bumper-to-bumper extended warranty that comes with perks including roadside assistance, towing services, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage.

CARCHEX has a positive reputation among both industry experts and customers. It currently holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which indicates that it uses sound business practices and handles customer complaints effectively. The provider also has a 3.6 out of 5.0-star rating on Trustpilot, which shows the majority of CARCHEX customers are satisfied with their coverage and service.

Learn more about the warranty coverage that CARCHEX provides by reading our full CARCHEX review. You can also see what plans your car is eligible for and get a free quote below.

#3 CarShield Diamond Coverage

CarShield has the most budget-friendly aftermarket car warranty in the industry. This provider is a great choice for drivers who want:

Affordable pricing

Flexible financing options

Coverage for alternative vehicles like motorcycles

CarShield’s Diamond plan provides bumper-to-bumper coverage for vehicles up to 200,000 miles. All plans come with standard benefits including emergency roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage.

The provider has been in business for 15 years. In total, CarShield offers six coverage plans. It’s one of the only top providers to cover motorcycles and ATVs as well as standard automobiles.

Read our comprehensive CarShield review to find out more about this provider, and reach out for a free bumper-to-bumper extended warranty quote below.

How Much Is a Bumper-to-Bumper Extended Warranty?

A bumper-to-bumper extended warranty costs about $2,500, but exact pricing will depend on your vehicle. We’ve received quotes for bumper-to-bumper warranties ranging from $1,700 to $4,600 for three to seven years of coverage.

When we reached out to Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield for quotes for a 2018 Toyota Camry with 28,000 miles, these were the prices we received:

#1 Endurance #2 CARCHEX #3 CarShield Plan Supreme Titanium Diamond Term Length 5 years/100,000 miles 5 years/100,000 miles 5 years/100,000 miles Deductible $100.00 $100.00 $100.00 Financing $71.59 for 36 months $136.17 for 18 months $83.28 for 18 months Total Cost $2,732.89 $2,451.06 $1,794.04

Remember, there’s no one-size-fits-all pricing for extended warranty coverage, and the cost of your own plan will vary depending on factors such as:

Your location

The type of car you drive

The deductible you choose

Your vehicle’s age and mileage

Whether you purchase coverage from a manufacturer or a third-party provider

Frequently Asked Questions