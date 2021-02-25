2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Debuts With More Efficient Powertrain & Increased Range

The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) has just rolled out. Substantially upgraded for 2021, the Outlander PHEV features a significantly revised powertrain. Updates include an enlarged battery pack for more all-electric range and a new, more efficient, 2.4-liter inline-four cylinder with a higher-output rear electric motor.

Last year, we were able to get behind the wheel of the 2020 Outlander PHEV. Despite some trade-offs here and there, we were pleasantly surprised during our week-long test drive. That said, here is a look at what the 2021 model offers.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Trim Levels

The 2021 Outlander PHEV is available in three trim levels: SEL, Limited Edition (LE), and GT, all of which come standard with all-wheel drive (Mitsubishi calls it Super All-Wheel Control). The LE trim, which is new for 2021, adds “sporty visual appeal” along with a standard sunroof and Mitsubishi’s Power Sound System. You’ll also find a blacked-out grille, dark chrome dual spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, and a special blackout design for the front and rear bumpers on the new LE.

You also have the option for the “normal” Outlander, which underwent a sleek new redesign for the 2022 model year.

2021 Outlander PHEV: Engine & Powertrain

As much as the latest Outlander PHEV shines in other areas, it’s all about dat powertrain, yo! People are finally starting to understand the importance of not just efficiency but clean efficiency. So SUV buyers will look at the Outlander’s hybrid drive system as the selling point.

Total Power Output

The 2021 Outlander PHEV features an extensively upgraded powertrain with a more efficient 2.4-liter gas engine putting out 126 horsepower and 148 lb-ft. of torque. Coupled to that, you’ll find a beefier 70kW rear-axle-mounted electric motor that will add up to a total system output of 221 horsepower, a bump of 31 from the 2020 model.

All-Electric Range & New Drive Modes

The Outlander PHEV’s main-drive battery capacity is up for 2021, from 12 kW/h to 13.8 kW/h. The bottom line when it comes to the all-electric range is a total of 24 miles. That’s enough to run short trips without even burning dino juice. Another interesting side benefit is that the top speed of all-electric operation has also gone up from 79 mph to 83 mph.

Mitsubishi has also reworked the powertrain software for an improved synchronization between the battery and engine and to further reduce overall noise, vibration and harshness. All of this tech troweled into the engine room results in a combined 74 MPGe and 26 mpg combined, pretty good for a “truck.” There are also new Sport and Snow driving modes for 2021.

Standard Safety Features

Like everyone else making a car in this century, Mitsubishi has ladled on the safety tech for the 2021 Outlander PHEV. Every model comes standard with Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist, and Automatic High Beams.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Warranty

The Outlander PHEV comes with a fully transferable five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, as well as a fully transferable 10-year/100,000-mile limited warranty on the PHEV components and battery. These are in addition to a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty to the original purchaser and a seven-year/100,000-mile anti-corrosion perforation warranty.

Mitsubishi’s extended warranty is called the Diamond Care Protection Plan, which expands the factory bumper-to-bumper warranty to seven years or 100,000 miles.

Pricing & Federal Tax Incentives

Below is a handy pricing chart for the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Tack on an additional $1,200 to $1,300 to these figures (depending on where you live) for destination and handling. If you are in the market for a new Outlander PHEV, this free and easy search tool* will help you find the best price.

Outlander PHEV Trim Level Starting MSRP SEL $36,295 USD LE $37,995 USD GT $41,995 USD

In addition to being reasonably priced, it’s also worth noting the Outlander PHEV is eligible for additional federal tax incentives for 2021. You can now qualify for $6,587 in federal tax credits. Pretty righteous, I say!

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Gallery

