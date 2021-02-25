2021 Maserati Lineup: New Styling & Performance Updates for Ghibli, Quattroporte & Levante

This year is essential for Italian automaker Maserati. After unveiling the luscious MC20 supercar last year (effectively marking Maserati’s return to professional racing after 37 or so years), the trident brand is now offering Trofeo versions of the Ghibli and Quattroporte, a worthy attempt in swaying potential German sport-luxury sedan buyers to go the Italian way.

All 2021 models of the Maserati Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante receive comprehensive styling and tech updates. Here’s what’s new.

2021 Maserati Ghibli

The original Maserati Ghibli (Tipo AM115) was sold from 1967 to 1973 and was designed by none other than Giorgetto Giugiaro, who was then working for Ghia. The current Ghibli is a four-door, five-seat sport-luxury sedan wearing familiar Quattroporte styling cues. The 2021 Ghibli has a new ‘Maserati tuning fork’ front grille rendered in either chrome or black, depending on the trim level.

The new Ghibli receives boomerang-design taillamp clusters with tri-color lenses, produced using state-of-the-art 3K injection molding technology. The Ghibli GranLusso gets adaptive full LED headlights, chrome inserts in the front bumper, body-color side skirts, black brake calipers, and 19-inch Poseidon alloy wheels. Meanwhile, Ghibli GranSport gets piano black trim on the front bumper, red brake calipers, adaptive LED headlights, and larger 20-inch Urano polished wheels.

The 2021 Maserati Ghibli has a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 producing 345 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque. The Ghibli S has a higher output version of the same motor producing 424 horsepower and 428 lb-ft. of torque. A ZF eight-speed automatic turns the rear wheels via a standard limited-slip differential. Simultaneously, the Ghibli Q4 has Maserati’s Intelligent AWD system with the same limited-slip rear differential.

2021 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo

You need to know two things about the 2021 Ghibli Trofeo – or all Maserati Trofeo models, for that matter. They have a Ferrari-built twin-turbo V8, and they are among the quickest production cars Maserati has ever made. With the Ghibli Trofeo, it’s the same 3.8-liter V8 mill from the Levante Trofeo, and this same engine is the beating heart of the Quattroporte GTS.

With the blown V8 producing 580 horsepower and 538 lb-ft. of torque, Ghibli Trofeo goes from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, turning the rear wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox. Ghibli Trofeo has a top speed of 203 mph.

New to the 2021 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo is launch control and a Corsa driving mode to make full use of the V8 engine’s power. Ghibli Trofeo has standard carbon-fiber exterior trim and a black Maserati trident badge on the C-pillars.

2021 Maserati Quattroporte

In its sixth-generation, the 2021 Maserati Quattroporte remains a soulful Italian sport-luxury sedan and the flagship of Maserati’s portfolio. Like the new Ghibli, the 2021 Quattroporte has the ‘tuning fork’ front grille and new boomerang taillight clusters. GranLusso variants have a front splitter and chrome bumper garnishings, while GranSport models have side air intakes and a piano black rear spoiler.

The 2021 Maserati Quattroporte S has a standard 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with 424 horsepower and 428 lb-ft. of torque. With standard RWD, the 2021 Quattroporte S accelerates from zero to 60 mph in five seconds. The Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD completes the deed in 4.8 seconds. All 2021 Quattroporte models have a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox.

2021 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo

If you want a speedy Quattroporte, look no further than the Trofeo variant. Featuring a twin-turbo 3.8-liter Ferrari V8 with 580 horsepower and 538 lb-ft. of torque, Quattroporte Trofeo dispenses 60 mph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds. It also has the same 203 mph top speed as the Ghibli Trofeo.

All 2021 Maserati Trofeo sedans come standard with Maserati’s Android-based Intelligent Assistant, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen display, carbon-fiber trim, and active driving assist with a hands-on autonomous driving feature.

2021 Maserati Levante

The Maserati of SUVs has an updated front grille and rear light clusters similar to the 2021 Ghibli and Quattroporte. The Levante GranLusso has elegant chrome exterior trim, silver front and rear skid plates, gloss black brake calipers, 19-inch wheels, and a body-color rear spoiler. On the other hand, Levante GranSport has more athletic front and rear bumpers, red brake calipers, and 20-inch wheels.

The 2021 Maserati Levante has a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with 345 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque. Like the Ghibli S, Levante S has the same turbo V6 with 424 horsepower and 428 lb-ft. of torque, suitable for a zero to 60 mph run of five seconds.

2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo

The Levante Trofeo has a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 with 580 horsepower and 538 lb-ft. of torque. Using the same eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox turning all four wheels via Maserati’s intelligent AWD system with a rear limited-slip differential, Levante Trofeo goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 187 mph.

You can also get the 2021 Levante GTS with the same Ferrari V8 engine, albeit tuned to pump out 550 horsepower and the same 538 lb-ft. of torque. Optional across the lineup is a premium Zegna Pelletessuta woven leather interior created from fine strips of Nappa leather and fabric yarn.

Pricing & Availability

The 2021 Maserati Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante are available to order now at Maserati dealerships. The Ghibli starts at around $74,400, the Ghibli S at $79,300, and the Ghibli Trofeo has base prices starting at $109,900.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Maserati Quattroporte S and S Q4 start at $104,400 and $108,900, respectively. The Quattroporte Trofeo has base prices starting at around $143,000.

Finally, the 2021 Maserati Levante has a base price of around $77,800. The Levante S and GTS start at $88,900 and $125,500, while Levante Trofeo is at $152,700.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Maserati S.p.A.