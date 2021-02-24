Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

The best SUV warranty can give you added peace of mind and put money back in your pocket.

All new SUVs come with a manufacturer warranty, but some brands offer longer coverage than others.

Once your factory SUV warranty expires, you can get extended coverage from your manufacturer or a third-party provider.

When choosing an SUV, there are many factors to consider — spaciousness, safety features, and even warranty length can play a big role in your vehicle’s value. But which automakers have the best SUV warranty coverage, and why does it matter?

In this article, we’ll answer these questions and more about SUV warranties. We’ll also introduce you to the best extended car warranty companies that offer coverage after your factory warranty expires. SUVs are more likely to break down as they age, so long-term protection may be well worth the investment.

7 Best SUV Warranty Plans in 2021

All new SUVs come with a factory-backed warranty plan stating that your manufacturer will cover the repair and replacement costs of parts that break down during your first few years of ownership. These last for a limited number of years or miles set by the manufacturer, with the best SUV warranty coverage spanning up to 10 years.

As mentioned, SUVs become more prone to breakdowns as the years go by, which is why the length of your warranty term matters. Below, we’ve listed the top seven best SUV warranty packages, all of which offer longer coverage limits compared to the three-year/36,000-mile industry standard.

Best SUV Warranty Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty Powertrain Warranty Roadside Assistance 1. Hyundai 5 years/60,000 miles 10 years/100,000 miles 5 years/unlimited miles 2. Kia 5 years/60,000 miles 10 years/100,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles 3. Tesla 4 years/50,000 miles 8 years/150,000 miles for Model X 4 years/50,000 miles 4. Mitsubishi 5 years/60,000 miles 10 years/100,000 miles 5 years/unlimited miles 5. Genesis 5 years/60,000 miles 10 years/100,000 miles 5 years/unlimited miles 6. Cadillac 4 years/50,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles 7. Lincoln 4 years/50,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles

*Tesla’s equivalent of a powertrain warranty is called the Battery and Drive Unit Warranty.

Emissions, battery, and corrosion protection are among the other warranties that will with your new SUV purchase. It’s important to note auto warranties do not cover routine maintenance items like oil changes and tire rotations and will not cover misuse or collision damage.

Here’s why Hyundai, Kia, and Tesla topped our list of the best SUV warranty coverage:

#1 Hyundai: Longest New Car Warranty Limits

Hyundai has the best SUV warranty in the industry. Its five-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty and 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty nearly double the coverage offered by brands such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

Overall, Hyundai lives up to its reputation as “America’s Best Warranty” thanks to its complimentary roadside assistance, which lasts for five years and doesn’t have a mileage cap. Most manufacturers end their roadside assistance when bumper-to-bumper coverage expires, but with Hyundai, even if you hit 60,000 miles just three or four years into owning your car, your roadside assistance coverage remains valid.

#2 Kia: 10-Year or 100,000-Mile Powertrain Coverage

Kia offers similar term limits to Hyundai, which isn’t surprising seeing as they’re sister brands. Kia features the same basic warranty length of five years or 60,000 miles and includes powertrain coverage for 10 years or 100,000 miles.

The main difference lies in the roadside assistance terms, as Kia only covers 60,000 miles. Still, it’s one of the longest SUV warranties on the market.

#3 Tesla: High Levels of Protection for Electric SUVs

While Tesla has no powertrain components, its Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty is comparable to other combustion luxury brands like Audi, Porsche, and BMW. The Model X is Tesla’s only SUV on the market and is covered for four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The Battery and Drive Unit Warranty covers your electric vehicle’s essential features for up to eight years or 150,000 miles, with a minimum 70% retention of battery capacity over the warranty period. Overall, the cost of Tesla maintenance is relatively low during the first years of ownership, but upkeep adds up as your Tesla ages.

What’s Covered by an SUV Warranty?

Factory warranties vary between brands and have different limitations, but in general, powertrain and bumper-to-bumper warranties are the most common coverages you can expect to come with your new SUV. Here’s what each covers:

Powertrain SUV Warranty

Powertrain warranty coverage protects the drivetrain of your all-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive SUV, including the engine, rear axle, front axle, driveshaft, and transmission. Exact covered parts may vary, so check with your manufacturer for more details.

Automakers typically guarantee your powertrain is protected for at least five years or 60,000 miles. Maintenance of these components is expensive and can end up costing thousands of dollars in labor and parts, which is why manufacturers like Hyundai offer longer term limits. For example, a 2021 Hyundai Palisade comes with 10 years or 100,000 miles of powertrain coverage.

Bumper-to-Bumper SUV Warranty

Bumper-to-bumper warranty plans are the most comprehensive level of protection, covering a majority of vehicle systems and parts including braking, steering, air conditioning and heating, and suspension components.

This coverage is often regarded as “exclusionary,” meaning all parts are covered except for a list of exclusions. Non-covered parts can be anything from tires, wiper blades, and brake pads to the catalytic converter, depending on your manufacturer.

SUV Warranty Benefits

New car limited warranties typically come with a few perks at no additional cost. These benefits can include:

24/7 roadside assistance: Covers locksmith assistance, towing, battery jump-starts, and flat tire changes

Covers locksmith assistance, towing, battery jump-starts, and flat tire changes Rental car reimbursement: Reimburses for alternative transportation while your car is in the shop

Reimburses for alternative transportation while your car is in the shop Trip interruption coverage: Covers a certain amount of food and lodging expenses if you get in an accident far from your home and need to stay overnight while your car is fixed

If you sell your car before your factory warranty expires, it can also be transferred to the subsequent owner at no additional cost.

Where & When to Buy an Extended Warranty for Your SUV

Even the best SUV warranty coverage doesn’t last forever. If you want to keep your coverage after your manufacturer’s warranty expires, you have two options: You can purchase additional coverage from the manufacturer or from an independent warranty company.

With almost every new car purchase, dealerships will offer an extended vehicle service contract. You can add on the coverage while at the dealership, or if you want more time to think about it, most manufacturers will allow you to purchase coverage at any time before your new vehicle limited warranty expires.

Manufacturer-Backed Extended Service Contracts

If you are looking to extend coverage with your automaker, here is a closer look into vehicle service contracts from the three brands that offer the best SUV warranties with new vehicles: Hyundai, Kia, and Tesla. Typically, these can be purchased directly from your dealer.

Hyundai Extended Warranty Kia Extended Warranty Tesla Extended Warranty Maximum Coverage 10 years/100,000 miles 120,000 miles 8 years/100,000 miles Deductible $0+ $0+ Varies Number of Plan Options 3 5 1 Roadside Assistance ? ? Transferability ? ? ?

Are Third-Party Extended Warranties Worth It for SUVs?

Extended service contracts aren’t for everyone, and the need for protection depends on your unique financial situation. If you aren’t sold on your dealer’s extended warranty options, independent warranty companies may be the way to go. Let’s look at a few benefits of third-party coverage:

Low pricing: Third-party warranties are often cheaper than manufacturer-backed plans.

Third-party warranties are often cheaper than manufacturer-backed plans. Longer warranty terms: Manufacturers typically don’t offer extended coverage past the 100,000-mile mark, but there are a number of extended warranties for cars over 100,000 miles available from independent companies.

Manufacturers typically don’t offer extended coverage past the 100,000-mile mark, but there are a number of extended warranties for cars over 100,000 miles available from independent companies. Additional coverage options: Most automakers only offer a couple of extended coverage plans to choose from. But some reputable extended car warranty companies have up to six plans, some of which even include coverage for routine maintenance services in addition to vehicle repairs.

Most automakers only offer a couple of extended coverage plans to choose from. But some reputable extended car warranty companies have up to six plans, some of which even include coverage for routine maintenance services in addition to vehicle repairs. Choice of repair shop: Manufacturer-backed warranties usually require you to take your car to the dealership for repairs. However, independent warranty companies give customers more flexibility over their repair facility. Many third-party warranties are accepted at dealerships and any other shops certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®).

Our Recommended Third-Party Providers for SUVs

It’s important to learn more about costs and coverage options before deciding if an extended warranty is worth it for your SUV. We’ve reviewed and rated the top warranty companies in the industry, looking at factors like industry reputation, coverage options, affordability and customer service. Below are the providers that have the best SUV warranty options.

#1 Endurance: 5.0 Stars

We rate Endurance 5.0 stars for its quality customer service, six levels of coverage plans and low costs. Overall, this company is a great choice for SUV drivers because of its 200,000-mile term limits.

With each extended warranty, all Endurance customers receive a free year of enrollment in the Endurance Elite Membership program, which includes membership rewards, identity theft protection, a personal assistant through the Endurance Protect App, key fob and tire replacements, and other perks. All customers also have access to roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, and rental car reimbursement for the duration of their warranty.

If you’re interested in learning more about this provider, our Endurance warranty review can get you started. You can also click below to get a free, no-obligation Endurance quote.

Best Overall

#2 CARCHEX: 5.0 Stars

CARCHEX is a trusted third-party company that has been in the vehicle warranty industry for over 20 years. The provider has five plan options that are available in all 50 states. In our industry-wide review, we found CARCHEX to be the best option for older vehicles, as its contracts can cover cars up to 250,000 miles.

CARCHEX is also known for its outstanding service. The company is endorsed by several leaders in the automobile industry, like CARFAX, Edmunds.com, SiriusXM, and Kelley Blue Book, and holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

You can read our CARCHEX review for more information and get a free quote for your SUV below.

Best for Older Vehicles

#3 CarShield: 4.5 Stars

CarShield offers six types of warranty coverage, ranging from basic powertrain warranties to comprehensive plans comparable to a new car’s factory warranty. Plans are available in every U.S. state except California. What makes CarShield unique is its coverage for high-tech parts, which can come in handy if you’ve purchased a newer SUV with an infotainment system or other advanced features.

CarShield holds a 4.1 out of 5.0-star rating on Trustpilot, and its low prices may be a reason why it has so many happy customers. We found the company to have some of the lowest prices for high-quality coverage, naming it the Best Value company overall.

Find out more about this provider’s cost and coverage options in our full CarShield review, and reach out for a free quote below.