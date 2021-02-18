2022 Mitsubishi Outlander: Inspired by Japanese Culture, This Stylish SUV is Ready to Roll

These days, you can find anything and everything on Amazon, including new vehicle launches. Just after Valentine’s Day, Mitsubishi and Amazon teamed up to reveal the 2022 Outlander. Via the Amazon Live broadcast, we saw the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander for the first time and heard from the engineers and executives who oversaw the development.

“This the most important new car that Mitsubishi has developed in many years because this is such an important time in our history,” explained Takao Kato, Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, during the reveal. “It is new in every aspect from design and engineering to the interior.”

Here is a quick but detailed overview of the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander.

I-Fu-Do-Do Philosophy

While styling is always subjective, and one could make the case that many SUVs and crossovers today look the same, I do think the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is sleek and pretty.

A little over 13 minutes into the Amazon Live broadcast, the camera pans out to show the new Outlander cruising on a curved road. As the sun reflected off the Outlander’s white diamond paint, I was reminded why I loved the Eclipse so much in the 90s. Which I know seems odd since they are totally different vehicles, the 90s-era Eclipse and the 2022 Outlander. It’s hard to explain, but when I look at the new Outlander, I am really drawn in.

And drawing people in is exactly what Mitsubishi is doing with the 2022 Outlander. The entire vehicle was imagined under the Japanese philosophy of I-Fu-Do-Do, which inspired the Outlander’s “Bold Stride” design.

“In Japanese, it means authentic and majestic,” Kato said of the I-Fu-Do-Do mantra. “Into this vehicle, we have put our engineering expertise in SUVs and four-wheel control technology inherited from Pajero and Montero and rally-proven Motorsport DNA. This new Outlander is our flagship model.”

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander. Photo: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Engine & Powertrain

Under the new Outlander’s hood is a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 181 horsepower (6,000 rpm) and 181 lb-ft. of torque (3,600 rpm). The engine is connected to an eight-speed “sport mode” CVT automatic.

Although small, the engine has several interesting technical and mechanical elements to increase power and efficiency. For example, the cylinders have a unique finish called “Mirror Bore Coating.” What this does is give the cylinders a more “polished” design (think smooth like a mirror). This ultimately reduces friction during the combustion process and leads to better fuel economy.

If you want to dig deeper, then the new Outlander’s variable tumble control value is worth mentioning. This system optimizes the air-fuel mixture to lower emissions, increase fuel economy, and improve acceleration. The Outlander’s engine also employs a cooled external exhaust gas recirculation system to boost efficiency.

Is The 2022 Outlander All-Wheel Drive?

Front-wheel drive is standard, although Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control system (i.e. all-wheel drive) is available. The Super All-Wheel Control system will reduce wheel slip and provide better traction in the long run, especially during a rough winter. In addition, the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is equipped with selectable drive modes to help navigate a variety of roads (or lack thereof).

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is available with all-wheel drive. Photo: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Inside The Three-Row Cabin

The door panels and door trim encompass a broader area in the new Outlander, which gives the cabin a more open feel. Although this is not just an optical illusion, as the new Outlander is two inches wider and about an inch longer to accommodate a max of seven passengers. The increase in size provides rear passengers with extra legroom versus the prior Outlander. The second-row and third-row seats both fold down for a maximum rear cargo area of 80.3 inches.

According to Mitsubishi, the new Outlander will handle three large suitcases (11.8 x 19.1 x 27.6 in.) or four 9.5-inch golf bags under the rear tonneau cover. Of course, the rear is much easier to access when you have your hands full, thanks to the standard “kick-motion” tailgate.

Interior fabrics and colors vary by trim level. The ES comes with either black or light gray fabric, while the SE offers a black suede combo. SEL models receive either light gray or black leather, but the SEL Turning has an even fancier semi-aniline leather. A rear sunshade is standard in the 2022 Outlander, while a panoramic sunroof is optional.

Available tech and connectivity features, depending on trim level, include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a nine-inch center screen, a heads-up display, USB-A and USB-C charge ports, wireless smartphone charging, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. If you want to go all out, you can even add a 10-speaker Bose audio system.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander interior layout. Photo: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Advanced Safety Features

Many advanced safety features are available for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, automatic high beams, hill descent control, forward collision warning, and rear automatic emergency braking among others.

Mitsubishi Outlander Warranty

The Outlander comes with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, seven-year/100,000-mile corrosion warranty, and a five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program. Mitsubishi’s extended warranty is called the Diamond Care Protection Plan, which expands the factory bumper-to-bumper warranty to seven years or 100,000 miles.

Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander starts at $25,795, plus a destination charge of about $1,200. Further pricing info and details about the new Outlander’s trim levels are forthcoming. Expect the 2022 Outlander at Mitsubishi dealers* in April.

Photos & Source: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

