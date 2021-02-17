Toyota Tacoma TRD Lift Kit Debuts With New Bilstein Shocks & Cast-Iron Spacers

Tacoma owners now have the option to ride just a little higher, thanks to a new suspension lift kit available from Toyota Racing Development (TRD). The Toyota Tacoma TRD Lift Kit enhances the truck’s off-road chops with new Bilstein shocks and cast-iron spacers. TRD engineers specially designed and tested the new suspension lift kit, which is available for 2020 and newer Tacoma trucks.

New Bilstein Shocks

The TRD kit includes new monotube digressive value Bilstein shocks fitted with TRD red dust boots and “Tuned by TRD” graphics. Here is a quick look at the front and rear setup.

Front

The adjusted coil spring position on the shock tube allows the Bilstein units to provide an extra two inches of lift. The front shocks also have an extended rebound stroke to allow for more suspension travel.

Rear

At the rear, the Bilstein units offer a larger shock body than the standard Tacoma shock (two inches versus 1.5 inches). This larger shock body accommodates a piston rod four millimeters larger than a stock Tacoma, plus additional oil volume to help dissipate heat and improve damping response. The cast-iron spacers, included in the TRD kit, lift the Tacoma one inch in the rear.

The Toyota Tacoma TRD Lift Kit is compatible with the truck’s advanced safety features (aka the Toyota Safety Sense system). Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Increased Ground Clearance

With the TRD kit, total frame ground clearance increases by 1.7 inches. The kit also improves the approach angle (+3.1 to 32 degrees), breakover angle (+1.6 to 23 degrees), and departure angle (+0.5 to 24 degrees).

Pricing & Availability

The Tacoma TRD Lift Kit comes with all the necessary hardware for installation and is available as a dealer-installed option. The suggested retail price is $1,350, not including labor (estimated at four to five hours). The Tacoma TRD Lift Kit is available for all V6 4×4 models, 2020 and newer, except for Double Cab Long Bed Tacomas and TRD Pro. 2WD and four-cylinder models are also excluded.

Toyota Tacoma TRD Lift Kit Gallery

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

