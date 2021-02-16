2021 Ford Expedition XL STX: A Quick Walk Around This Nicely Priced SUV

Drivers who need a big vehicle but don’t want to pay through the nose for a luxury SUV may want to add the 2021 Ford Expedition XL STX to their list. Ford fans may recognize the STX trim level from the F-150 lineup, which always found its home just below the XLT. A slightly less dynamic exterior design (i.e. no chrome) and a more spartan interior gave it a price advantage over the XLT, but it was not as basic as the XL.

With the 2021 Expedition, Ford is doing something similar.

“The Expedition STX is perfect for families who lead an active lifestyle that requires the capability and space of a full-size SUV,” said Devin McParlane, Expedition brand manager. “They get all of the content they desire at an attractive price, plus a great appearance.”

Is The Ford Expedition XL STX Longer?

It’s easy to get confused here (and I did), but the Expedition XL does not mean longer. Unlike the GMC Yukon XL, which really is an extended version of the Yukon, the Expedition XL is the entry-level trim. Ford offers a longer Expedition, but its designation is the “MAX,” not XL. The Expedition MAX is available for the XLT and up, but in place of the MAX option for the XL, Ford provides the STX package to increase style points but not the price.

The best way to sort through this alphabet soup is to know that in the 2021 Expedition lineup, the XL STX is the least expensive option.

The Expedition XL STX is standard with a gloss-black grille and 18-inch aluminum wheels. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Cargo Space & Connectivity Features

The two-row Expedition XL STX can accommodate five, thanks to a second-row 40/20/40 split-bench seat. It slides and folds to allow for a maximum rear cargo area of 104.6 cubic feet. The cargo management system, cargo protector, and cargo net help secure any items you may be hauling. Drivers and passengers should stay comfortable with the standard tri-zone temperature control system.

Connectivity features include the SYNC 3 infotainment system with voice recognition technology, an eight-inch LCD capacitive touch screen with swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new Expedition XL STX offers four 12-volt outlets plus two front-row and two second-row multimedia USB ports.

The 2021 Ford Expedition XL STX is available with a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Engine & Powertrain

Under the hood of the 2021 Ford Expedition XL STX is a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 with 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. of torque. The turbo engine is married to a 10-speed automatic transmission with a non-limited-slip 3.15 rear axle ratio. Four-wheel drive with Ford’s ControlTrac eLSD (Electronic Limited-Slip Differential) is available.

The optional Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package adds a 3.73 rear axle, trailer brake, and higher-capacity radiator. With this package, the 2021 Ford Expedition XL STX can tow a maximum of 9,300 lbs. (two-wheel drive) and 9,200 lbs. (four-wheel drive).

2021 Ford Expedition XL STX Warranty

The Ford Expedition is covered by a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, along with a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Ford’s extended warranties can provide additional coverage up to eight years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Pricing & Availability

The 2021 Ford Expedition XL STX starts at $49,995 and is currently available for order. If you are considering a new Expedition, this free and easy search tool* will help you find the best deal. Depending on local incentives and inventory in your area, you may be able to save a little extra on the purchase price.

