“I’m a dad and husband. I am a singer and guitar player for a band called Metallica . . . and I am obsessed with cars,” says James Hetfield in this video from the Petersen Automotive Museum. In 2019, Hetfield donated his car collection to the Petersen. In this short video, he talks about his early life in California and how he fell into the car culture. For a full walkthrough of Hetfield’s collection at the museum, check out this video.