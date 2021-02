Under the hood of the 2022 Infiniti QX60 is a 3.5-liter V6 with 295 horsepower. The engine is paired to a new nine-speed automatic with a larger ratio spread to increase performance. In this short video, Dave Kiesel, manager of powertrain performance at Infiniti’s Arizona Testing Center, takes us through the development of the new transmission. The 2022 Infiniti QX60 will arrive in the United States and Canada later this year.